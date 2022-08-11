As living costs continue to rise, more employees call for hybrid work

Getty Images

As many as 75% of employees believe employers should offer hybrid working to help them combat the cost of living crisis, according to a new study by Greenhouse.

A survey of 1,000 UK workers by hiring software company Greenhouse found that a flexible working environment ranked among the top benefits workers most valued in their employment, in addition to job security and high wages.

Going into the office involves affiliated costs including commuting expenses, childcare costs and extra expenses such as lunch or coffee runs. Combined with rising rent and mortgages, many employees now find separating their work and home life a financial challenge.

"Notably, the research is showing that employees feel that flexible working options should be considered in the face of a cost of living crisis, if not, companies may lose out on talent," said Colm O'Cuinneain, Greenhouse EMEA's general manager.

In the past few months, inflation has impacted almost every aspect of workers' lives, from rising gas prices to increased cost of living. The economic squeeze is now impacting the job market, with a number of major tech companies recently announcing hiring freezes and job cuts.

Many workers feel that employers should offer additional support for their employees during these uncertain times, particularly if they expect their workers to commute to an office.

The reports also found that 75% of surveyed employees believe the UK is heading into a recession. Yet despite the negative economic outlook, employees are not hopeless about what lies in their future – 47% expect to see their salary increase this year, Greenhouse found, suggesting the power balance remains in the hands of employees for now.

"In the UK, there is a lot of uncertainty because, on the one hand, the labor market is still quite competitive and, on the other hand, people are understandably concerned about what a recession may mean for job security," said O'Cuinneain.