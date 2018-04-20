AT&T's 5G 'foundation' technology is now live in 141 markets

AT&T is touting the rollout of its pseudo-5G technology to more than 100 new markets.

AT&T says that the rollout of its 5G Evolution technology serves as a network primer for actual 5G because it includes upgrading cell tower infrastructure with advanced LTE features that will support 5G when it's ready.

AT&T's 5G Evolution technology has theoretical peak speeds of up to 400 megabits per second on capable devices, which currently includes the Samsung Galaxy lineup (S8, S9, S8+, S9+, Note8 and S8 Active), as well as the LG V30 and Moto Z2 Force Edition. AT&T now has 141 markets set up with the technology.

The company said it has also rolled out LTE-Licensed Assisted Access (LTE-LAA) in parts of three new markets. The enhanced LTE can reportedly reach speeds of up to 1Gbps.

"We'll continue to build our 5G foundation across the country and along the way we'll keep sharing updates on 5G trials, new 5G Evolution markets, new LTE-LAA markets, and name more cities where we'll launch standards-based mobile 5G in 2018," said AT&T chief technology officer Andre Fuetsch, in a blog post. "We're building now to prepare for a 5G future."

Earlier this month, AT&T outlined the progress of its live 5G trials, saying that it plans to offer 5G devices to its customers by the end of 2018.

AT&T said it's using its ongoing 5G trials to gather data on what is working, what's working, what's not and why, whether millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum is working for 5G, and how it can hit high speeds.

