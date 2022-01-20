AT&T's oft-delayed C-Band 5G services go live in eight cities

ZDNet Recommends The best 5G phones 5G is now standard on US networks, and these are the top phones that support it. Read More

AT&T's first 5G markets to use C-Band frequencies are now live in cities across the central and eastern US.

Following a six-week pause on its original launch plans, another two-week delay, and a last-minute agreement to halt any launches near airports to alleviate Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) fears over C-Band's interference with radio altimeters, the service is finally going live.

AT&T's newest 5G technology is now available in a total of eight metro areas: Austin, Chicago, Dallas Ft. Worth, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, and South Florida.

The new technology is expected to improve upon AT&T's existing mmWave-based 5G by providing "a great combination of ultra-fast speeds and wide geographic coverage." While mmWave is also able to provide fast transfer rates, its reliance on higher frequencies limits its range when compared to C-Band deployments.

AT&T noted that it currently has a total of 17 devices available to customers that can take advantage of the newly-launched frequency. Despite the aforementioned difficulties it had in reaching this initial launch wave, AT&T intends to continue moving forward with additional C-Band rollouts throughout 2022 via a "thoughtful and efficient deployment" strategy.

None of these debuts are likely to be adjacent to any US airports for the time being. That will require a final word from the warring US regulatory agencies that have, so far, been unable to settle on a single stance surrounding C-Band's potential impact on aviation hardware.



As with AT&T's mmWave-based 5G, customers connected to one of the speedier new towers will see a "5G+" indicator for their service, as opposed to the "5G" towers that exist over a much larger swath of the US.