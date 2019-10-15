Australia Criminal Intelligence Agency joins Archtis' Kojensi Gov cloud platform

Canberra-based Archtis has picked up the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) as its first intelligence agency to use its cloud-based platform, Kojensi Gov.

The initial 15-month agreement -- with the option for two annual extensions -- will see the ACIC use the cloud platform to develop the National Criminal Intelligence System (NCIS).

The government has previously described the NCIS as a system that "will provide law-enforcement and intelligence agencies with a national repository of criminal intelligence and information".

"Kojensi Gov will support the ACIC's NCIS program and law enforcement agencies to collaborate, securely, to facilitate the development of a unified image of crime in Australia," Archtis managing director Daniel Lai said.

As part of the contract, valued at just over AU$200,000, the cloud platform will be available for an initial 150 users and up to 200 hours of additional services, with Archtis anticipating that number to grow.

The contract was procured through the Digital Transformation Agency's (DTA) Digital Marketplace.

As of October 2019, the marketplace has seen AU$820 million worth of contracts be made across 2,380 opportunities.

The latest win for Archtis follows on from the company picking up the Australian Attorney General's Department (AGD) as the first government client for its "content and collaboration" cloud platform in September.

"Partnering with such an important initiative proves the utilisation of Kojensi Gov for secure collaboration between and within agencies," Lai said.

