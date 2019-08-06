Australia gets Oracle's 'Gen 2 Cloud' with new Sydney region

Oracle has announced its "Generation 2 Cloud" will go live in Australia later this month, with a new region opening in Sydney.

The new cloud, Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison said during OpenWorld in October, provides security and automation features uniquely built for the enterprise.

The region comes alongside three others launching this month in Mumbai, Zurich, and Sao Paulo. The company plans to have 19 regions live by the end of 2019.

Oracle also plans to have a second Australian "Generation 2 Cloud" region, with one slated to open in Melbourne early 2020.

"As more Australian businesses look for new ways to unlock value from their data and drive innovation, Oracle is making deep local investment to ensure they have the right platform for transformation," Oracle Australia and New Zealand vice president of technology Valery Lanovenko said.

"This is a whole new class of cloud, designed from the ground up to both host mission critical workloads and drive innovation."

According to Oracle, its new cloud infrastructure offers customers artificial intelligence (AI)-based applications, machine learning-integrated security, automated analytics, and Oracle Autonomous Database.

"This new data centre helps us address significant customer demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database, and meet local regulatory requirements," Lanovenko added.

In announcing the "Generation 2 Cloud" Ellison said the most important part is the autonomous database.

Taking aim at cloud giant Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ellison compared the autonomous database to the reported development of an AWS semi-autonomous database. He likened semi-autonomous databases to a semi-autonomous car.

"You get in, you drive and you die," he said. By comparison, Ellison said, the Oracle database "really is self driving. No one's going to die."

Since Oracle turned to the cloud, Ellison has repeatedly employed dramatic anti-AWS rhetoric, arguing that Oracle is a better deal for the enterprise. Still, Oracle continues to trail AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud in the cloud market.

Oracle claims it has over 4,000 customers in Australia and New Zealand.

The majority of organisations across this region, the company said, are using Oracle to manage their mission-critical workloads.

