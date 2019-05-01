Oracle may face challenges migrating customers to cloud, says survey

Rimini Street surveyed 205 IT and business decision makers who were Oracle customers. The picture is a mixed bag.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Cloud

rimini-oracle-survey-1.png

 Rimini Street survey

Oracle customers may be planning to reduce spending with the enterprise software vendor and are also wary of moving to the company's software as a service lineup, according to a Rimini Street survey.

The survey had 205 respondents who weren't current customers and that reality makes it interesting. A survey based on Rimini Street customers would be a self-selecting bunch given the company specializes in third party support for Oracle.

According to the survey, Oracle customers were prioritizing cost optimization and business productivity as the No. 1 and No. 2 priorities with digital transformation No. 3.

Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS

In any case, the survey hits on a few hot-button issues notably Amazon Web Services, which is an Oracle obsession. Among the key findings:

  • 53 percent of Oracle customers were planning to reduce spend with the company and 60 percent cited high costs of software and features.
  • 27.9 percent of respondents said they will move to AWS to host their Oracle applications. However, 27.2 percent said they would move to Oracle Cloud.
  • 80 percent of respondents said they wouldn't replace their on-premises Oracle software for cloud offerings or were unsure.
  • Oracle customers said they weren't planning to move to Oracle Cloud due to no justifiable business case, expense, migration disruption and lock-in. Business case cited by 52.8 percent of respondents.
rimini-oracle-survey-2.png

 Rimini Street survey
rimini-oracle-survey-3.png

More:

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Digital Transformation Data Centers CXO Innovation Storage

More from Larry Dignan

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3