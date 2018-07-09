Autodesk buys construction software startup Assemble Systems

Autodesk said Monday that it's acquiring Assemble Systems, a Boston-based startup focused on the BIM and construction data management space.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it's worth noting that Autodesk participated in a $12 million Series A round for Assemble Systems a year ago.

Assemble Systems makes a SaaS platform used by construction professionals that acts as a hub, consuming Building Information Models (BIM), drawings, and point clouds, and connecting the data to key workflows, including bid management, estimating, project management, scheduling, site management, and finance.

Autodesk said it plans to integrate Assemble Systems' SaaS platform with its BIM 360 project management platform. Used for architecture and construction design, Autodesk's BIM software aims to bring automation to the pre-construction phase of a building project, and lets project teams collaborate on shared designs throughout the project lifecycle.

"I welcome the Assemble Systems team to the Autodesk family, as part of our efforts to digitize and improve the construction industry," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. "We are connecting project data from design through construction, creating the cloud-enabled tools necessary to make the critical preconstruction phase of a project more predictable and profitable."

RELATED COVERAGE

Autodesk teams with Esri to integrate BIM, GIS tech

The companies said the integration will give joint customers the ability to synthesize information from both BIM and GIS software.

Autodesk, AWS team up to promote new AI-enabled design technology

The two companies are giving new Autodesk Fusion 360 Ultimate subscribers cloud credits to try generative design, which leverages cloud computing and machine learning.

Autodesk combines 7 toolsets into one new version of AutoCAD

After fine-tuning different professional AutoCAD verticals for decades, the latest release includes access to 750,000 different features and functionalities.