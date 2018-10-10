Autonomous cars on US roads with no brake pedals, steering wheels just edged closer

Road users in the US may soon see self-driving cars without human controls under a pilot program proposed by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The agency is seeking public feedback on a proposed pilot to test vehicles "that lack controls for human drivers and thus may not comply with all existing safety standards" and do so in real-world scenarios, it said in a document released Thursday.

As noted by Reuters, NHTSA said vehicles in the program may need features to disable them if a sensor fails or limit their maximum speeds.

The pilot would aim to test autonomous vehicles rated as Level 4 and Level 5, which are respectively fully autonomous vehicles with a safe fallback mode, and fully autonomous vehicles without human controls, such as brake and accelerator pedals or steering wheels.

NHTSA wants to know in what categories it should collect data from participants. Among them it imagines the scenario where drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists "take advantage" of autonomous vehicles that are programmed to give way to avoid collisions.

Other categories include statistics about crashes and injuries, sensor data from crashes and near misses, the impact of multiple autonomous vehicles on vehicle spacing, software updates and their reasons for being issued, and difficult scenarios when the vehicle falls back to a human controlled state.

The agency hasn't yet committed to a pilot program and will use the feedback to decide whether to proceed with one.

The proposed trial follows the NHTSA's release of the Automated Vehicles 3.0 voluntary guidelines, which outlined that the Department of Transport "intends to reconsider the necessity and appropriateness of its current safety standards" applied to autonomous vehicles.

The NHTSA said at the time it would seek comment on "proposed changes to particular safety standards to accommodate automated vehicle technologies and the possibility of setting exceptions to certain standards" for autonomous vehicles "that are relevant only when human drivers are present".

As noted by Reuters last week, GM in January asked to be exempt from current rules to use vehicles without steering wheels for its proposed ride-sharing fleet planned for release in 2019.

Alphabet's Waymo autonomous car businesses also plans to launch a driverless ride-hailing service in Arizona this year.

Previous and related coverage

Inside Yandex self-driving car: Here's what it's like to ride on Moscow's crazy roads

Yandex, Russia's Google, is optimizing its self-driving tech for bad weather and human drivers who bend the rules.

Australia to draft new driving laws for self-driving cars

The National Transport Commission has announced the drafting of a new national law that will enable the use of autonomous vehicles on Australian roads.

Waymo to add 62,000 more Chrysler minivans to self-driving car fleet

The two companies are also in discussions to potentially add Waymo's self-driving technology to Fiat Chrysler cars.

Arizona governor halts Uber self-driving cars after fatal crash

Park it: Following a deadly incident with a self-driving Uber, Arizona's governor is suspending Uber's autonomous driving tests in the state.

Apple self-driving car's first-ever crash: Rear-ended by a Nissan Leaf

Apple's autonomous test vehicle suffers a low-speed collision in self-driving mode.

Google spinoff Waymo's 360-degree video: See what it's like to be a self-driving car

Waymo releases video to assure people its autonomous-vehicle technology is safe.

How some Arizona residents can now have an autonomous car deliver their groceries TechRepublic

Nuro, the self-driving delivery vehicle, is starting a pilot delivery program with Kroger in Scottsdale, AZ.

Ford shares proposed standard for autonomous cars to signal intentions CNET

Flashing lights would help self-driving vehicles "talk" to pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers.