​AWS announces Amazon RDS on VMware

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and VMware have made another joint announcement at VMworld in Las Vegas on Monday morning, revealing plans for the upcoming launch of Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) on VMware.

Joining VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger on stage during the day one keynote, AWS chief Andy Jassy said the announcement was a good example of where the companies are continuing to deepen their partnership.

"That will bring all the capabilities of RDS to VMware customers," Jassy said, noting the new offering will allow customers to do the same on-premise or on the AWS public cloud. "So many companies are operating in hybrid mode and will be for a while."

Amazon RDS on VMware is a service that will make it easy for customers to set up, operate, and scale databases in VMware-based software-defined datacentres and hybrid environments and to migrate them to AWS or VMware Cloud on AWS.

Available in the coming months, Jassy said Amazon RDS on VMware will support Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB databases.

"Managing the administrative and operational muck of databases is hard work, error-prone, and resource intensive," Jassy said.

"It's why hundreds of thousands of customers trust Amazon RDS to manage their databases at scale. We're excited to bring this same operationally battle-tested service to VMware customers' on-premises and hybrid environments, which will not only make database management much easier for enterprises, but also make it simpler for these databases to transition to the cloud."

Ahead of VMworld, the pair of companies announced a handful of updates to VMware Cloud on AWS.

Updates include the live migration of thousands of VMs with zero downtime with the ability to schedule when to cutover to the new cloud environment with VMware NSX Hybrid Connect; application-centric security with VMware NSX; NSX/AWS Direct Connect integration; real-time log management; new custom CPU core count capabilities; and a 50 percent reduction in entry price, offering also a three-host minimum SDDC configuration aimed at smaller organisations.

Services in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Sydney) region, Elastic DRS, Log Intelligence Service, and Cost Insight Migration Assessment are all available today. The three-host configuration, Custom CPU core count, VM-Host Affinity, new NSX Hybrid Connect capabilities, EBS support, the Amazon EC2 R5.metal instance type, NSX and AWS Direct Connect integration, and NSX micro-segmentation are in preview.

Also announced was the availability of VMware Cloud on AWS for customers in Australia and New Zealand .

Disclosure: Asha McLean travelled as a guest of VMware to VMworld in Las Vegas

