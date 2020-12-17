AWS builds out IoT, edge computing technical building blocks

Amazon Web Services at its re:Invent 2020 conference launched a series of services and tools that effectively give it the building blocks for various edge computing and Internet of things use cases.



Dirk Didascalou, AWS vice president of IoT, said the company has its "technological base established" for edge and IoT and now it's about linking those tools to the common cloud services enterprises already deploy.



"We do have the fundamental basic building blocks with scale and capabilities of hybrid edge," said Didascalou. He also noted that customers aren't thinking as IoT and edge computing as separate categories. Customers like Carrier are talking about optimization more than not specific technologies.

Primers:

At re:Invent, AWS launched the following:

AWS IoT Greengrass 2, a new version of AWS IoT Greengrass that's now an open source edge run-time with features for managing fleets. Customers can add and remove software components for various devices. AWS IoT Greengrass 2 includes integration with AWS IoT thing groups, a new command-line interface and a bevy of qualified devices from Nvidia and NXP.

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN with support for low-power, long-range wide area networking with AWS Cloud. LoRaWAN will complement other connectivity options, but come in handy for enterprises that need to transmit data from anywhere from 1 mile to 10 miles.

AWS Fleet Manager, which manages resources across cloud and on-premise devices including the edge.