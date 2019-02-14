AWS debuts five new EC2 bare metal instances

Amazon Web Services is expanding its Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) with the addition of five new bare metal instances. The cloud giant said the new instances are meant to serve workloads that need direct access to the processor and underlying hardware, while still maintaining elasticity, scalability, and security.

The new instances include the EC2 M5 and M5d, designed for general purpose workloads; the memory optimized R5 and R5d, designed for high performance databases; and the Z1d instance designed for high frequency and compute performance. All of the instances are powered by the AWS Nitro System, a collection of AWS-built hardware and software components designed to eliminate virtualization overhead.

"These instances are ideal for workloads that require access to the hardware feature set, for applications that need to run in non-virtualized environments for licensing or support requirements, or for customers who wish to use their own hypervisor," said AWS chief evangelist Jeff Barr, in a blog post.

