AWS IoT service SiteWise is now generally available

Amazon Web Services announced Thursday that its Internet of Things service SiteWise is now generally available in regions of US East, US West, and Frankfurt and Ireland in Europe.

AWS IoT SiteWise is targeted at sensor-enabled industrial equipment. The managed service allows industrial customers to monitor data collection points in order to identify issues across facilities, such as equipment failure and production defects, as well as to centralize the data collected.

IoT SiteWise connects to an organization's industrial equipment through a gateway that connects on-premises data servers, collects data, and sends the data to the AWS Cloud. From within the SiteWise console, customers can also create co-code custom web applications to visualize key metrics across devices in near real-time from web-enabled desktops, tablets, or phones.

"Industrial customers tell us that getting their data into the cloud and using it to understand their operational performance is the biggest opportunity they see when evaluating IoT solutions," said Dirk Didascalou, VP of IoT for AWS, in a press release. "With SiteWise, industrial customers can now use the power of AWS to collect, organize, and monitor their industrial equipment data at scale. SiteWise will help industrial customers move beyond data collection and enable them to visualize and monitor all their equipment, so they can focus on their main job of optimizing their operations."

AWS said Volkswagen, Bayer Crop Science, Pentair, and Genie are among early customers using SiteWise. Billing for SiteWise is usage based. Customers are billed separately for messaging, data storage, data processing, and SiteWise Monitor, AWS said.