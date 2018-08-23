AWS rolls out new instance sizes, price reductions for Lightsail

Amazon on Thursday rolled out new instance sizes and price cuts on Lightsail. AWS Lightsail, which debuted in 2016, is a private virtual server offering for small businesses and others who can't afford, or don't need, public cloud services or their own data center.

Two new instance sizes are being added at the top end of the range:

16 GB - 16 GB of memory, 4 vCPUs, 320 GB of storage, and 6 TB of data transfer.

32 GB - 32 GB of memory, 8 vCPUs, 640 GB of storage, and 7 TB of data transfer.

Meanwhile, AWS is reducing prices for existing instances by up to 50 percent:

AWS also this week announced the availability of T3 instances, burstable-general purpose instances for EC2 that provide 30 percent better price performance over T2 instances.