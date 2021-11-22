Become a certified Python programmer in as little as 7 days

StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends The best Python courses Here are some of the best online sites where you can learn to code in it. Read More

Did you know that average entry-level Python programmers make $80,499 a year? And among other extremely useful courses, The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle offers a class that helps you achieve that certification in just seven days. If you're impatient to switch to a well-paid tech career, then here's your chance. Best of all, the entire bundle is currently on sale for only $39.99, so you can continue steadily advancing in your new career by leisurely training at your own pace.

Start with the "PCEP: Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Prep Course" to pass the Python PCEP-30-01 and PCAP-31 certification exams and become an official Python programmer in just seven days. You'll be hunting those highly-paid positions in no time, so you may as well just go ahead and treat yourself to one of these great audio deals now.

If you prefer to go with Java, which is also quite easy to learn, take "Java: A Complete Tutorial from ZERO to JDBC". This one is a crowd favorite; students gave both the teacher and the course an incredible 4.9 out of 5 stars rating. Instructor Lawrence Decamora's five years as a Java Trainer for Sun Microsystems comes in handy. He employs a very hands-on method of teaching new skills that students find engaging.

Hands-on practice is also used to teach you marketable skills in "JavaScript from Scratch: The Ultimate Beginners Course". And project-based "Raspberry Pi For Beginners - Complete Course" can be lots of fun.

Once you've mastered the code of your choice, you can move into the lucrative field of data. Start with "From 0 to 1: Heavy Lifting with SQL & Databases" when you outgrow spreadsheets and want to master SQL. Everything is in the cloud or moving there, so "GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer & Cloud Architect Guide" will show you those ropes. You can even learn about stream architecture and other continuous data types in "Learn By Example: Spark Streaming 2.x", with live Twitter data to practice on.

Remember, you have lifetime access to these courses. So you can hit "Hypothesis Testing for Data Science" and "Probability Foundations for Data Science" whenever you feel ready.

Don't pass up this chance to acquire the skills you need for a successful tech career; get The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle while it's available for only $39.99.