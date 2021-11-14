Get great audio deals for a limited time during this pre-Black Friday sale

StackCommerce

There's no longer any reason why you should ever have to be without good music again because the tech is there whether you need excellent earphones, an up-to-date turntable, or a must-have Bluetooth speaker. If you want to treat yourself or someone else during the upcoming holidays, you're bound to find something perfect from this list of 20 products that are all featured in our pre-Black Friday sale.

Oomo 3D 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound Bluetooth Earphones

Audiophiles prefer these surround sound headphones for their unheard-of fidelity, thanks to a patented acoustic structure that provides clarity by separating sound frequencies.

Get the Oomo 3D 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound Bluetooth Earphones for $84.99 (reg. $129) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Not only do these noise-canceling headphones provide twice the sound and battery life, but their ergonomic fit is also comfy enough to wear all day.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $67.14 (reg. $259) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

Featuring a perfect combination of old and new technology, this belt-driven 3-speed old-fashioned turntable can stream music from any of your devices as well as its two built-in stereo speakers.

Get the Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for $63.71 (reg. $150) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless ANC Headphones

These premium wireless headphones feature the precision and depth of studio-level audio, as well as intuitive controls.

Get the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless ANC Headphones for $339.99 (reg. $399) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Get up to 20 hours of studio-quality sound from these adjustable noise-canceling headphones or choose the environmental mode, which allows you to hear the world around you.

Get the Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $339.15 (reg. $499) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker

If you grab a great VPN bargain and decide to work from anywhere you please, an excellent Bluetooth speaker is a must-have, and you can bring your music with you everywhere when you have a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker with 25 hours of battery life and 360° HD Surround Sound.

Get the TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker for $42.49 (reg. $79) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

In addition to an impressive 35 hours of battery life, these water-resistant and sweatproof wireless earbuds offer excellent call reception.

Get the TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $42.49 (reg. $99) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks

Wireless earbuds with earhooks are perfect for the active listener, and these provide excellent sound quality, as well as easy control to answer calls, switch tracks, and more.

Get the TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks for $54.39 (reg. $99) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

M7 Retro Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

This wireless water-resistant retro-looking Bluetooth speaker is highly portable and can be plugged in, even though it has a long battery life.

Get the M7 Retro Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $195.46 (reg. $229) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

M8 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker with dual passive subwoofers and10W speakers doesn't need much else, but this one has a particularly elegant look.

Get the M8 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $195.46 (reg. $229) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Veho MR-7 Retro Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

This gorgeous retro-looking Bluetooth speaker automatically pauses your music so you can pick up calls with the built-in mic and provides up to 30 hours of continuous playback.

Get the Veho MR-7 Retro Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $212.46 (reg. $249) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Allegro Directional Audio Open-Ear Headphones

Active listeners will love these open-ear headphones because they are ultralight, yet deliver premium sound for up to 5 hours

Get the Allegro Directional Audio Open-Ear Headphones for $33.99 (reg. $59) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

TREBLAB FX100 Waterproof Rugged Bluetooth Speaker

You can take this rugged Bluetooth speaker hiking or to the beach and you will still get a nice loud sound, but you'll also have the convenience of 35-hour battery life plus a built-in powerbank and speakerphone.

Get the TREBLAB FX100 Waterproof Rugged Bluetooth Speaker for $50.99 (reg. $69) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

TREBLAB HD-Max: Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker

A deep bass Bluetooth speaker isn't easy to find, but this one has great sound, long battery life and a built-in power bank, which is probably why it has such a positive 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon.

Get the TREBLAB HD-Max: Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker for $137.69 (reg. $189) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds

These comfy wireless earbuds have all the great features, control with voice or touch and swipe, rapid charging, exceptional acoustics, and much more.

Get the TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds for $56.09 (reg. $76) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

mbeat® MB-PT-28 Bluetooth Hi-Fi Turntable with Speakers

Now you can get a turntable that has everything you could possibly want, such as a solid metal platter, built-in speakers, a Bluetooth transmitter, and the ability to record right to your PC.

Get the mbeat® MB-PT-28 Bluetooth Hi-Fi Turntable with Speakers for $254.99 (reg. $339) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

mbeat® PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player

This turntable with a built-in preamplifier will send the most amazingly vibrant sounds through your speakers and you can transmit them via Bluetooth or record them to your PC.

Get the mbeat® PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player for $211.65 (reg. $363) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Urbanears Alby True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

If you're looking for great in-ear headphones for the beach, these are water splash resistant and will give you a custom fit and up to 15 hours of playtime.

Get the Urbanears Alby True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $42.46 (reg. $69) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Urbanears Luma True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

A sleek charging case is a crowning touch for stylish in-ear headphones, and these have dual noise-filtering mics on each earbud to guarantee great call quality even in the noisiest environments.

Get the Urbanears Luma True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $59.46 (reg. $99) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Gotek Wireless Soundbar Speaker

This soundbar speaker in an elegant case does more than just look good, it has a built-in display, 5 hours of continuous playback, exceptional immersive sound, and much more.

Get the Gotek Wireless Soundbar Speaker for $45.04 (reg. $59) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.