Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Smart office devices and business tools

We've gathered all the best smart office and business-focused deals we could find on Amazon.com. Keep in mind Amazon's annual sales extravaganza doesn't start until 3pm EST on July 18, so check back then, as we plan to update this story with more Prime Day 2018 discounts over the next 36 hours.

Video: Amazon's Prime Day puts voice everywhere

The 36-hour mega sale will feature more than one million deals, and we're rounding up all the best ones for smart offices, home offices, and businesses -- both large and small. We'll have the first wave of deals at 3pm EST, when Prime Day technically kicks off, right here.

If you want to know more about Prime Day, including who is eligible to shop it and all the tips and tricks we have for finding the deepest discounts, see ZDNet's Prime Day guide. We also have round-ups of amazing early deals you can get now and even anti-Prime Day deals:

Check back after 3pm EST for more deals.

Smart security cameras

Alexa devices

Tablets and e-readers

Computers and laptops

Smartphones

Televisions, media players, and projectors

3D printers

Headphones

Storage, SSD, flash drives, and GPUs

Miscellaneous

More Prime Day 2018 deals

CNET, our sister site, has also covered all the best Prime Day tech deals, by category:

  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: Smartphones and mobile - CNET
  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: Storage, SSD and flash drives - CNET
  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: Headphones and audio - CNET
  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: TVs and home video - CNET
  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: Smart home - CNET
  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: Kitchen and appliances - CNET
  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: Laptops, PCs, chromebooks and tablets - CNET
  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: Video games and gaming - CNET
  • Best Prime Day 2018 deals: Smartwatches and fitness trackers - CNET
