Amazon Prime Day 2018 has arrived!
The 36-hour mega sale will feature more than one million deals, and we're rounding up all the best ones for smart offices, home offices, and businesses -- both large and small. We'll have the first wave of deals at 3pm EST, when Prime Day technically kicks off, right here.
If you want to know more about Prime Day, including who is eligible to shop it and all the tips and tricks we have for finding the deepest discounts, see ZDNet's Prime Day guide. We also have round-ups of amazing early deals you can get now and even anti-Prime Day deals:
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Smart office devices and business tools
Smart security cameras
- Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $59.99
- Save $54.99 on Blink XT 1 (1 cam), only $75
- Save $90 on Blink XT 1 (2 cam), only $139.99
- Save $30 on Blink Indoor (1 cam), only $69
- Save $50 on Blink Indoor (2 cam), only $99.99
- Save $80 on Blink Indoor (3 cam), only $149.99
- Save $129 on Blink Indoor (5 cam), only $229.99
- Save $90 on Blink XT (3 cam), only $229.99
- Save $150 on Blink XT (5 cam), only $349.99
- Save $59.01 on Ring Spotlight (battery powered or wired), only $139.99
- Save 30 percent on Ring Video Doorbell 2, only $139.99
- Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174
Alexa devices
- Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99
- Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99
- Save $100 on Echo Look, only $99.99
- Save $50 on Echo Plus, only $99.99
- Save $100 on Echo Show, only $129.99
- Save $179 on Echo Show bundled with Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $299.99
- Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $99.99
- Save $30 on Echo (second generation), only $69.99
Tablets and e-readers
- Save $45 on Fire HD 10 bundled with Show Mode Charging Dock, only $144.99
- Save $50 on Fire HD 10, only $99.99
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, only $49.99
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, only $89.99
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8 bundled with Show Mode Charging Dock, only $79.99
- Save $20 on Fire HD 7, only $29.99
- Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, only $69.99
- Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Kindle for Kids, only $69.99
- Save $50 on Kindle Oasis, only $199.99
- Save $40 Kindle Paperwhite, only $79.99
Computers and laptops
- Save $89 on Asus VivoBook F510UA, only $509.99
- Save $29 on HP Stream, only $199.02
- Save $154 on Google Pixelbook, only $845
- Save $898 on Microsoft Surface Book 13.5-inch 2-in-1, only $900.19
- Save $138 on Microsoft Surface Book 2, only $1,360
- Save $278 on Microsoft Surface Laptop, only $1,021
Smartphones
- Save $300 on LG V35 ThinQ, only $599.99
- Save $60 on Moto G6 64GB, only $259.99
- Save $300 on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone, only $499.99
- Save $30 on the Huawei Mate SE smartphone, only $219.99
- Save $80 on the Huawei Watch 2 Sports, only$219.99
- Save $80 on the Huawei Watch 2 Classic, only $289.99
- Save $20 on the Huawei Band 2, only $49.99
Televisions, media players, and projectors
- Save $35 on Fire TV, only $34.99
- Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99
- Save $30 on Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR, only $89.99
- Save $110 on Toshiba 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $289.99
- Save $70 on TCL 32S305 32-inch Roku TV, only $129.99
- Save $40 on Nvidia Shield TV with remote and controller, only $139.99
- Save $275 on PX747-4K projector, only $1,000
3D printers
- Save $60 on Comgrow Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Aluminum, only $239
- Save $400 on Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer, only $599
Headphones
- Save 25 percent on Roccat PC headset
- Save $30 on Jabra Elite 45e sport earphones, only $70
- Save $75 on Bose QuietComfort 25, only $125
- Save $100 on Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition, only $99
Storage, SSD, flash drives, and GPUs
- Save $54 on SanDisk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC Card, only $23.88
- Save $10 on percent on Yubico YubiKey 4, only $30
- Save $90 on Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 8GB GPU, only $259.99
Miscellaneous
- Save 25 percent on the illy Y5 Espresso and Coffee Machine and $5 off your first coffee capsule or ground reorder when you sign up for Amazon Dash Replenishment.
More Prime Day 2018 deals
