The Amazon $150 50-inch TV deal is back by invitation only. Here's how to sign up
As Amazon prepares for Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, some great early deals have already started to appear. But if years past are any indication, we expect to see even more significant discounts in the coming days, with little time to snag them up before they're gone. Though Alexa can help you watch some highly sought-after deals, Amazon has also opened a few "invitation-only" opportunities ahead of time.
Requesting an invitation to one of these limited deals doesn't mean you'll get to buy a 50-inch TV at $150 before October Prime Day, but it will give you an early peek at some of the great sales being planned.
How to sign up for Amazon's invite-only Prime Big Deal Days deals
What you'll need: A Prime subscription is required to access the Prime Big Deal Days deals exclusive to members. If you don't have a membership, you can start a free 30-day trial, but you will be charged $139 for the year if you don't cancel it before 30 days.
1. Log in to Amazon
Go to the Amazon website and log in with the credentials linked to your Prime subscription.
2. Find an invitation-only deal
There aren't many invitation-only deals yet, though more will assuredly come up the closer we get to Prime Big Deal Days.
You can find the top list of invite-only deals in the FAQs below.
3. Click on 'Request invite'
When a deal is available by invitation only, you can either check out for the total price or click on Request Invite. This is only for deals that will go live during the Prime Big Deal Days event, so you won't have access to buying it at the deal price before Oct. 10.
4. Get your confirmation email
Now, you only have to wait for your confirmation email and then for Prime Big Deal Days to arrive. A little popup will inform you that an email was sent after requesting the invite and explaining the process to access the deal on Prime Big Deal Days.
The email will be sent to the email address associated with the Prime subscription.
FAQs
What are some invite-only deals?
Here's a growing list of the top invite-only deals we've found:
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series for $150 (Save $225)
- Sony HTX8500 Soundbar for $198 (Save $202)
- Jabra Elite 7 Earbuds for $80 (Save $100)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) for $100 (Save $150)
- Hisense 50-inch ULED Fire TV for $200 (Save $300)
- Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer for $80 (Save $100)
- Citizen Men's Promaster Dive Watch for $200 (Save $275)
- SodaStream Art Sparkling water maker bundle for $110 (Save $90)
Does requesting an invite guarantee a spot for the deal during October Prime Day?
No. When you request an invitation on an invite-only deal, you're not guaranteed access to the deal price during Prime Big Deal Days, and items are limited in quantity; Amazon will not grant all invitation requests.
According to Amazon, if you are invited and given access to the deal price, you'll get an email with a unique link during the Prime Big Deal Days event to prevent people from sharing their deal links. This link will be valid during the Prime Big Deal Days event.
What if I get accepted but can't buy the item before the deal expires?
According to Amazon, if you are given access to purchase a deal-priced item during Prime Day or Prime Big Deal Days by invitation, but the timer on the product page expires, you will lose the chance to buy the item. You can request another invitation if applicable.