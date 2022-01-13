Best Apple Pencil deals 2022: Save $14 on all models

Whether you're a student who's looking to bring life to lecture notes, or an artist who doodles with passion, the Apple Pencil is your productivity tool of choice. Arguably the most essential iPad accessory, the Apple Pencil has been the vehicle of creativity and precision for users since 2015. Still, the smart accessory has managed to retain a steady demand that has kept its selling price nearly the same over the years. Fortunately, there's always a deal to be had with the Apple Pencil, whether you're in the market for the 1st Gen or 2nd Gen model. See below for where to shop the best prices, which iPads each Pencil model is compatible with, and some worthy alternatives for less.

Pricing Summary

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for $84.99 Save $14 The one that started it all, the original Apple Pencil launched in 2015 and has been a staple to iPad users since. Like most Apple products back then, the Apple Pencil uses a Lightning connector to charge. While awkward, this can be done by connecting it to the port of your older-model iPad. That said, this 1st-gen model is only compatible with iPads up to the 2nd-gen Pro (12.9-inch). Currently, the best deal on this Apple Pencil model can be found on Amazon and Walmart for $84.99 ($14 off). The first-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the following iPads: iPad (6th to 8th Gen)

iPad Mini (5th Gen)

iPad Air (3rd Gen)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch and 10.5-inch)

iPad Pro (1st and 2nd Gen 12.9-inch) More: 21 features, tips, and tricks for the Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $114.99 Save $14 We got our first look at the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil back in late-2018, and while it may look similar to the original, there are some differentiating features to note. First, the newer Apple Pencil charges wirelessly, ideally on the magnetic adapter flanking the side of the newer iPad models. Also, at the tip of the stylus is a touch sensor that enables Double-Tap functionality. You can set the feature to toggle an eraser, undo, and more. The best deal on the Apple Pencil 2 can be found, again, on Amazon and Walmart for $114.99 ($14 off). The second-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the following iPad models: iPad Pro (Any size, 2018-2021 model)



iPad Air 4 (2020)

Best deals on Apple Pencil alternatives



Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.