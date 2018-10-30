Apple Pencil (2nd-generation)

Scenes from Apple's iPad Pro and Mac event
Apple's October 2018 hardware event in New York City focused on updates to the iPad Pro, a new Apple Pencil 2, and new Mac models, including a refreshed version of the MacBook Air and ...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
First look at Apple's new second-generation Apple Pencil.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion