Best BJ's Wholesale Black Friday 2019 deals

The best tech deals from BJ's Wholesale for Black Friday 2019.

Business Bargain Hunter's top picks

The very best Black Friday deals and sales.

Like rivals Costco and Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale sells desktops, laptops, and tablets along with 24 packs of paper towels and giant boxes of cereal in its warehouse locations. 

Members won't see the same number of Black Friday deals on PCs as at other retailers, but several sales could lure potential buyers to a BJ's store or its website. Here are a half-dozen of the best.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB tablet for $349.99 ($50 off)

We've seen Best Buy and Target offering the base 64GB model of the latest iPad for $249.99 on Black Friday, and while this deal isn't quite as good, if you need twice the built-in storage, BJ's will be taking $50 off this step-up version.

Samsung Chromebook 4 Laptop for $169.99 ($50 off)

Best Buy is offering Samsung's Chromebook 3 for $89.99 on Black Friday, but BJ's has a deal on the refreshed (albeit pricier) Chromebook 4. For the extra money, you get a processor boost (from an Intel Atom x5 to an Intel Celeron 4000) as well as twice the RAM (4GB instead of 2GB) and built-in storage (32GB versus 16GB).

Lenovo Ideacentre 520 All-In-One Desktop for $399.99 ($150 off)

The Ideacentre 520 provides a full desktop system, including a touchscreen monitor, for a budget price. It's centered around a stylish 21.5-inch full HD display and is powered by an Intel Pentium processor, 8GB of memory, and a terabyte hard drive.  

HP 15-dy1076nr Laptop for $399.99 ($200 off)

A solid mid-range laptop at a solid price, the 15-dy1076nr features the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU, as well as 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and a 15.6-inch screen. BJ's also throws in a free year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal to sweeten the deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" Tablet plus keyboard cover for $499.99 ($200 off)

Nothing's more annoying than seeing photos of a tablet with a keyboard attached, only to find you have to pay extra to get that keyboard. BJ's solves that problem with its Galaxy Tab S4 tablet deal: You not only get the Android slate with a 10.5-inch screen and included S Pen digital stylus, but the keyboard cover is included as part of the special. (Note that this deal is only available at BJs.com, not in stores.)

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop for $999.99 ($500 off)

Even BJ's is getting into the gaming PC market, slashing a third of the price off Acer's powerful Predator notebook. It includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 gigs of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 15.6-inch full HD display.

