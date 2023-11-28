'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Last Chance: The 19 best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals you can still buy
The coveted Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have waned, but you can still find tons of deals across retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Sam's Club -- including rare Apple product deals thanks to these extended cyber sales ahead of the holiday season.
If you're still looking to snag yourself or someone on your list an Apple Watch this year, you won't want to wait much longer. Across retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more, you can still snatch up deals on several Apple Watch models, including the SE, Ultra, Series 8, and even the newly released Series 9 right now.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals still live
ZDNET found the best remaining Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live right now, so you can still shop and save.
Read more: The best Apple Watches and how to pick the best model for you
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, White or Starlight Sport Band): $560 (save $139 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, Midnight, Starlight, or White Sport Band): $320 (save $79 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, Starlight or Red Sport Band): $299 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, Midnight Sport Band: $349 (save $80)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, White Sport Band): $395 (save $34)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, Midnight, Red, Storm Blue, Starlight Sport Band): $430 (save $60 at Amazon with coupon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, Midnight Sport Loop): $460 (save $60 at Amazon with coupon)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (40mm, Midnight Sport Band): $179 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, Midnight, Pink, Red, or Starlight Sport Band): As low as $424 (save up to $75 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Olive, Blue, or Indigo Alpine Loop): $774 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Olive, Blue, or Indigo Alpine Loop): $780 (save $19 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Blue, White, or Orange Ocean Band): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Current price: $179
- Original price: $249
If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer watch models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials. The SE is available in a 40 or 44mm display size and offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage. It also offers some of the same health and safety features from the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.
Also: The SE drops to its lowest price ever
Right now you can grab the watch SE for its lowest price right now of $179, a savings of $70 off the wearable's regular price of $249.
See more: The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) set to drop to $179 at Walmart starting Nov. 22
- Current price: $460
- Original price: $520
Apple's latest flagship watch is on sale in the 45mm size, as well as others. The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base model SE. The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning -- aka, AI -- to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
- Current price: $179
- Original price: $249
If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer Series 8, 9, or Ultra and Ultra 2 models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials, and you'd be surprised how well this model stacks up to Apple's other contenders.
Also: Apple Watch SE (2023) vs. Apple Watch SE (2020)
Starting today, you'll be able to score the latest Apple Watch SE model for just $179 at Walmart, a savings of $70 off the usual price of $249.
- Current price: $660
- Original price: $799
Although the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most up-to-date model, the original Apple Watch is a solid smartwatch option and still offers some of the same core features such as a large display, long battery life, and a durable and rugged build that can withstand pretty much anything. Though it's Apple's most expensive smartwatch, you can get it for $150 off during Cyber Monday.
Best refurbished Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals still live
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, Pink Sport Band, Refurbished): $190 (save $215 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Clover Sport Band, Renewed): $258 (save $242 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, Midnight Sport Band, Restored): $288 (save $111 at Walmart)
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Apple watch?
ZDNET's top pick for the best Apple watch is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 since it is lauded by athletes and members of the press as the best Apple Watch ever made thanks to its rugged durability, large and bright display, long battery life, water resistance, and more. Its no surprise it became the flagship model as soon as the Ultra was released last year.
Also: Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals
Who has the best deal on Apple Watches this Cyber Monday?
Several retailers are discounting Apple watches this Cyber Monday, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more. While some prices may differ via each retailer dependent on each product, most retailers strike the same or similar deals to compete with each other, as seen with Amazon slashing the price of the SE (2nd Gen) one day ahead of Walmart's set sale date for the same product.
Always be sure to consult multiple buying options before making your final purchase, and check ZDNET's roundup of the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals and accompanying coverage for the most up-to-date deals.
Apple Watch SE vs Series 8: Which is the better buy for Cyber Monday?
If you're buying your first Apple Watch or upgrading from a Series 6 or earlier, ZDNET recommends buying the Series 9 this year because it features a big upgrade in accuracy for tracking your health and fitness.
However, if you want to get in at the lowest price or you're buying a watch for a kid or an elderly family member (for the fall detection and heart rate monitoring, for example) then we'd recommend getting last year's Apple Watch Series 8 over the Apple Watch SE because it has more (and better) health sensors and it also has emergency crash detection for accidents.
What is the newest Apple Watch?
Apple has a lengthy lineup of its flagship tech wearable, with several iterations over the last few years. The two newest watch releases come in the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which were released in September 2023. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) remains the most up-to-date base model. With multiple models available, both old and new, you'll be sure to find a watch that fits your needs and your price point.
Which Apple watches have the new double tap feature?
Apple's newest releases, the Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 both feature the new finger tap capability. Apple formally refers to this as the "double tap gesture," and with it users can easily control either watch with just one hand and without touching the display. Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly perform many of the most common actions.
What are the different Apple Watch bands available?
Apple offers several band options that are included with their watches, some dependent on the model purchased. The most frequent band options, often included with new Apple watches, like the Series 9, are the Sport Band and Sport Loop, available in several colors such as Midnight, Starlight, White, Red, Pink, and more.
Other band options include the Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, Milanese Loop, Trail Loop, Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, and more. Apple and other retailers offer tons of bands made of differing materials in a multitude of colors and designs as well.
Are there any alternative smartwatches worth considering this Cyber Monday?
The Apple watch models are not the only options for smart watches, despite their popularity. ZDNET rounded up the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals so you can scope more alternative deals, including the Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Luxe, Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and more.
What does "trade-in" mean?
Similarly to turning in an older cell-phone to receive monetary credit towards purchasing a newer or more updated version, Apple and other major retailers often have options to "trade-in" other devices, like Apple watches.
When participating in a trade-in offer, you are providing your previously used item to the retailer in exchange for a predetermined amount of cash back that can be directly applied to your next item purchase of the same product. Eligible trade-in items and the cash back offered for each product is decided by each individual retailer and is often determined by factors such as age, condition, and functionality of the item being presented for trade-in. Apple recently decided to even bump up the amount they offer for trade-ins as well, too.
