Early Black Friday tech deals: $599 Samsung 70'' TV, $899 MacBook Air M1

Black Friday traditionally falls on the day after Thanksgiving. But this year, retailers nationwide are turning every day into November 26th. With massive global supply chain issues persisting, you can find deals on the latest and greatest tech products marked down to Black Friday-low prices starting right now. There will be more promotions to come on the week of but delivery times may see an increase given the demand. To make your shopping trip a little more effortless, we've curated a list of the most recent and bang-for-your-buck deals on tech this early Black Friday.

Best TV deals



Hisense 70'' Class A6G 4K TV for $549.99 $300 off Another great value option if you're in the market for a big-screen panel is the Hisense 70'' Class A6G 4K TV. Now for just $549.99 ($300 off), you get all the bells and whistles of a modern smart TV, including built-in Google voice assistance, streaming services pre-installed, and a superb 4K panel.

Insignia 55'' Smart 4K TV for $369.99 $180 off This Black Friday, deck out the living with a new 55-inch 4K TV by Insignia for only $369.99 ($180 off). The smart TV carries all the essential features you need for an enjoyable multimedia experience: 4K resolution, built-in streaming services including Hulu and Netflix, voice remote via Alexa, and more. And with a $180 discount, the 55-inch offering is a steal of a deal.

Samsung 70'' Class 4K Smart TV for $599.99 $150 off Best Buy currently has a $150 discount on Samsung's 70'' Class TU6985 4K TV, pricing it at just $599.99. At that price, the product competes well in a sea of TV deals during Black Friday -- with its standout feature being the crisp and color-accurate 70'' panel. That said, don't expect this deal to last long.

Insignia 58'' Class F30 4K TV for $349.99 $230 off You can't have a Black Friday sale without door-busting offers on TVs. For a limited time, Best Buy has its Insignia 58'' Class F30 Series 4K TV discounted to $349.99 ($230 off). For the price, you get a decently-sized 58'' inch 4K panel, smart features including Fire TV, and all the slots you need -- three HDMI, one USB, and even an Ethernet port.

Best phone deals



Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB for $699.99 $200 off + $50 Samsung Credit The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is one of the few phones released in 2021 that packs premium, flagship specs in a compact shell. The 6.2-inch display allows for easy one-handed navigation and provides the same stunning visuals that you've come to expect with Samsung panels. Currently, Samsung has the 128GB model discounted to a Black Friday-low of $699.99 ($200 off). You'll get a bonus $50 Samsung Credit that can be applied to cases, chargers, and more.

OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB for $899.99 $170 off At launch, the OnePlus 9 Pro -- though stocked with flagship features and hardware, was hard to justify buying at $1,069. If you've been on the fence, Amazon has a deal that may finally get you off of it. For a limited time, the retailer has the OnePlus 9 Pro at just $899.99 ($170 off). That puts the handheld neck and neck with the newly released Google Pixel 6 Pro. The device comes unlocked, 5G-ready, and with 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus 8T 5G 256GB for $499.99 $100 off Remember when Apple said, "5G just got real"? Well, it certainly has, especially in the mid-range phone market. For less than $500, you can pick up a OnePlus 8T 5G and reap the benefits of 5G speeds. However, you shouldn't buy the phone simply because it supports the network. For the discounted price, you get a smooth 120Hz display, fast performance, and even faster charging. It also comes with 256GB of internal storage -- a great feat for gamers and photographers.

Best wireless earbuds and headphone deals



Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $79 $70 off You don't have to pay a premium to get excellent audio when it comes to wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, now for just $79 ($70 off), makes for the perfect Black Friday treat to yourself, or a stocking stuffer come Christmas. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani reviewed the earbuds when first released and labelled them as the go-to for Android users or those who weren't a fan of Apple's AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro for $197 $52 off Rarely are Apple products on sale, so when Walmart discounted the AirPods Pro to $197 ($249 MSRP), we knew it had to be on this list. The design is much more compact and ear-friendly than its predecessor, the AirPods, and Apple added Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive listening experience. With a $52 off discount, the AirPods Pro makes for one of the best truly wireless earbuds on the market today.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds for $248 $32 off Luckily, you don't have to settle for Apple's AirPods Pro if you want premium wireless earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM4 is a mouthful of branding but packs just as much through audio quality and features. It's argued by many to produce the best sound of its competition. And now, you can buy a pair for yourself at a discounted price of $248 ($31.99 off).

Best laptop deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020, 13'') for $899 $100 off The MacBook Air has always been a go-to option for most consumers, especially students. So when Apple upgraded its 2020 model with an in-house M1 Chip and buffed the battery life, it became a no-brainer for any best laptops lists. Now, the 13-inch model can be yours for just $899 ($100). For the price, you get 256GB of built-in storage and a sleek-looking design.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Laptop for $1,349.99 $400 off Typically, 2-in-1 laptops are underwhelming as manufacturers put half of the effort towards the touch screen interface and another half towards the traditional laptop design. Lenovo's Yoga series, however, sets itself apart with a robust experience on both ends. The latest Yoga 9i 14 laptop is an excellent offering at $1,349.99 ($400 off), with a built-in Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11. And of course, you get the timeless 360-degree flip-and-fold design.

MSI GF75 17.3'' 144Hz Laptop for $1,199 $300 off + free MSI backpack ($149 value) For a limited time, Newegg has the MSI GF75 17.3-inch gaming laptop on sale for just $1,299 ($200 off). However, you can submit a rebate after the purchase for an additional $100 off, totaling $300 in savings. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB of HDD and 512GB of SSD, and a 144Hz display. Newegg will also toss in a free MSIB1 Urban Raider backpack ($149 value).

More tech deals



Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $329.99 $81 off The Monoprice Zero-G, a curved monitor with an ultra-wide, 35-inch display is currently on sale for $329.99 ($81 off). For the discount, you can expect a UWQHD 3440 x 1440 maximum resolution and AMD FreeSync technology for improved graphics rendering. Best yet, it's priced competitively among other ultra-wide monitors.

Bissell SpinWave wet and dry robotic vacuum for $299.99 $100 off Robot vacuums on the market today can also include mop features and the Bissell model SpinWave model is one of them. This product is able to vacuum your floors and carpets as well as scrub and mop floors. A sensor ensures that carpets are not touched in mopping mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) for $179 $220 off You don't have to fork out $300 or more for a premium smartwatch. Try $180. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) on sale for just that. At the price, you get most, if not all, of the benefits of a competitive smartwatch: ECG monitoring, health tracking, Bluetooth connectivity, and waterproofing. The watch is listed in both Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colorways -- though I'm personally a fan of the former.

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Bundle for $79.99 $20 off + free charger Whether you're a fitness expert or just getting started, BJ's currently has the Garmin Vivosmart 4 on sale for $79.99 ($20 off). The smart fitness watch comes in a sleek, black design and bundled with a bonus charger. It's also water-resistant, making it the perfect fitness pal in the rain.



As always, we will be monitoring all the deals available on tech gadgets and gizmos over the next month. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.