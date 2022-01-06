Best Buy's New Year's clearance sale: $200 off LG 75'' TV, $6.49 AirPods cases

With every new year comes new iterations and models on your favorite tech. That also means that older models, though still functioning and pristine, are discontinued by manufacturers and receive significant discounts at retailers to clear inventory. So whether you're looking to pick up a new flat-screen or spice up your smart home for the low, Best Buy is the place to be. From now until January 16, Best Buy is hosting its annual clearance event , which sees price drops on various end-of-stock gadgets. The best deals are listed below.

LG 75'' Class UN7370 Series 4K Smart TV for $799.99 $200 off LG Let's kick things off with a $200 discount on LG's 75-inch Class UN7370 TV. For the price, the flat-screen offers a vibrant viewing experience thanks to its massive screen size and Active HDR. You're getting four HDMI ports (which is more than the average), 4K UHD resolution, and LG's ThinQ AI technology for voice assistance. The TV can be had for $799.99.

Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System (3 Pack) for $239.99 $160 off Linksys Working from home and not getting the best Wi-Fi reception? Try Linksys' mesh Wi-Fi 5 system, now at a clearance price of $239.99 ($160 off). This set of three features hubs that provide up to 6,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, making them suitable for small- to large-sized homes. It also features MU-MIMO technology which allows for multiple devices to connect to dedicated full-speed connections.

Sengled Smart Soft White Light Bulbs (2 Pack) for $21.99 $18 off Sengled Smart light bulbs make for energy-saving gadgets that blend seamlessly with your lifestyle. This twin pack from Sengled is easy to install, can be paired to your iOS or Android phone, and comes with a control hub to adjust the color temperature and brightness manually. These typically sell for $39.99 but can be yours for just $21.99 today.

JBL Club ONE Wireless Headphones for $199.99 $150 off JBL These aren't AirPods Max or Bose but JBL's Club ONE offers a compelling wireless headphone experience that cost a little less than the competition. The Club ONE offers active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 for faster and reliable connection, 40mm drivers for a powerful sound profile, and a battery that claims a 45 hour endurance. Best Buy has these on sale for $199.99 ($150 off).

