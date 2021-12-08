Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Best cheap espresso machine 2021: Save money, brew at home

Got an expensive caffeine habit at your local coffee shop that you need to get under control? These budget machines will help to make cafe-quality drinks in the privacy of your own home.

Espresso drinks at your favorite coffee shop or chain, such as Starbucks, can become an expensive habit, starting at around $4 per drink for a basic tall or grande cafe latte. If you drink at one of these per workday, that's as much as a $1,200 per year habit based on 300 drinks a year! It may be time to consider your own espresso machine so you can save money and have more control over the quality and variety of your beans.

De'Longhi Stilosa

You can't really go wrong for $99 and a 2-year warranty

stilosa-espresso-machine-by-delonghi-ec260bk-target.jpg
ZDNet

If you are on a super tight budget, the Stilosa by De'Longhi is one of the best cheap espresso machines we have used, and it has a 2-year manufacturers' warranty. You will need some practice grinding your coffee and tamping your shots, and it takes some time for the steam wand to ramp up (so don't be in a hurry), but the results we got were pretty good.

Pros: Inexpensive, 2-year warranty

Cons: Plasticky build, fine coffee grind needed

$99 at Best Buy

De'Longhi Dedica

With practice, you can pull some nice shots

dedica-15-bar-red-stainless-steel-slim-espresso-machine-and-cappuccino-maker.jpg

At $300 street, this is one of the best priced and best performing entry-level automatic espresso makers, with a 51mm portafilter. It has programmable shot time, and if you can get your coffee ground to a good powder level, it will produce nice crema in your shots. And as with the Stilosa, it also has a 2-year warranty.

Pros: Good performance at price point, solid portafilter design, good warranty

Cons: Practice needed tamping shots, find powder grind needed

$295 at Amazon

Breville Bambino (original version)

2020-09-29-14-09-0216148032699-imageset.jpg

If you can find the previous model of the Bambino prior to the introduction of the Bambino Plus ($400 on sale) you might be able to snag the original version for $299. We happen to like Breville's build quality and industrial design a lot, and like the DeLonghi Dedica, it pulls great shots and froths milk well.

Pros: Similar to the Delonghi Dedica, can pull some nice shots with practice.

Cons: This model is not current and stock may be low at retailers.

$299 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine

Lower-priced PID powerhouse

calphalon-temp-iq-espresso-machine-review-best-espresso-machine.jpg
Amazon

At a $400 base (often on discount for under $350), the Calphalon Temp iQ is one of the best performing and least expensive consumer espresso machines on the market. In addition to an intelligent boiler temperature regulation system, integrated PID has a built-in warming tray to serve drinks at the proper temperature and an enlarged portafilter to wet the coffee grounds to extract the best flavor adequately. The machine also has a built-in milk frother for making lattes and other specialty coffee drinks. 

For a $200 upgrade, you can get a version of the machine with an integrated conical burr coffee grinder with 30 adjustable settings.

Pros: One of the least expensive home espresso machines able to produce a high-quality extraction with an integrated PID in the base model.

Cons: The base model doesn't have a coffee grinder, which is really needed to produce a proper extraction. Some users have also noted that the portafilter can be difficult to access compared to other models.

$319 at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista

Budget machine that still produces nice results

mr-coffee-cafe-barista-review-best-espresso-machine.jpg

At under $200, the Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista is the least expensive espresso machine on our list with semi-automatic capabilities. It features a powerful 15-bar pump and integrated milk dispenser/frother with one-touch controls that make it very easy to make your morning drink. 

Pros: Produces nice espresso drinks at a budget price.

Cons: Requires a separate grinder, and to get the most out of this machine, you'll want to read the manual to learn how to prime the system properly and clean the frothing unit after each use.

$199 at Amazon

Which espresso machine is right for you?

There are several things to consider with an espresso machine. A proper espresso machine requires the coffee to be finely ground fresh, per shot, so you will want to either buy a machine with an integrated grinder or buy a separate grinder. A true espresso machine, rather than a coffee maker (such as a Keurig or a Nespresso, or a traditional drip coffee maker), uses high-pressure (9 bar and higher) boiling water to extract coffee and produce crema, the emulsified coffee bean oils that float to the top of the shot. An espresso machine will typically include a separate milk frother function using a wand to make popular drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes.

The cost of these machines is separate from the cost of a burr coffee grinder which starts at around $200 and is needed to produce the fine, powdery, tightly packed grinds needed for proper espresso extraction. Because of the high costs of these prosumer setups, and the large variety and price points of machines and grinders in this category, we won't be covering these here. If you are inclined to purchase a machine of this type, I suggest starting with specialist commerce sites such as Seattle Coffee Gear or Whole Latte Love.

Less-expensive consumer machines listed in this guide have improved at making espresso drinks and have become more reliable in recent years. However, they use smaller, nonstandardized group heads and portafilters than more prosumer-style machines, and in all of the cases listed above, you will need a separate grinder. 

What kind of water is best for espresso machines?

With all espresso machines, be sure to use filtered water rather than tap, as mineral deposits will reduce the lifetime of your machine or accelerate the need for maintenance. You should also de-scale your machine periodically if your water is especially hard, even after filtration.

ZDNet Recommends

Innovation | PCs | Servers | Storage | Networking | Data Centers

Related