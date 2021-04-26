Best desktop for graphic design in 2021: Top expert picks

There are many attractive laptops now available for creative users, but often only a desktop computer can provide the compute power, screen size, and expandability required for high-end graphics, design, and video work.

In recent years, the elegant, all-in-one (AIO) designs of Apple's iMac have proved popular with many creative users and -- as is so often the case -- have inspired many similar designs from manufacturers of Windows PCs. Many of these designs are imitations bordering on the slavish, but some PC manufacturers have come up with interesting angles of their own, with features such as the adjustable, touch-sensitive display of Microsoft's Surface Studio, which can be lowered right down onto the desktop and used like a traditional drawing board for design and illustration work. Meanwhile, HP has outgunned the 27-inch iMac with imposing 32-inch and curved 34-inch AIOs.

The weakness with all-in-one designs such as these is, of course, their limited scope for expansion. It took Apple several years to revamp its ill-fated 'trashcan' Mac Pro, before finally launching a new Mac Pro at the end of 2019, but workstation-class tower systems are the bread-and-butter business of many PC manufacturers, so there's no shortage of powerful, expandable desktop systems available for Windows users.

Following the recent launch of the M1-based iMac, creators now have a wide choice of desktop platforms and form factors: Intel Mac (Mini, iMac, Mac Pro), M1 Mac (Mini, iMac), and Intel/Windows (mini-desktop, small form factor, AIO, tower). Here's a selection of ZDNet's top picks.

Apple iMac 27-inch (2020) Intel-based AIO Mac Apple's move to the Arm-based M1 SoC platform is clearly the future for the Mac (and high-end iPads), but Intel-based Macs will be around for a while -- particularly at the professional end of the market, given that the M1 platform currently tops out at 16GB of RAM and is restricted to integrated graphics. It will be a while, too, before all key apps for creators are optimised for the M1 (although most will still perform well using Rosetta 2 automatic code translation). In the meantime, the mid-2020 27-inch iMac running on 10th-generation Intel Core i5, i7 or i9 processors remains an attractive AIO option for creators. It lacks the expansion slots and user-upgradeability of the Mac Pro's tower enclosure, but the 27-inch Intel iMac does include an impressive 5K display (5,120 x 2,880 resolution, 217.6dpi) that supports the DCI-P3 colour space widely used in video editing, and comes with some powerful purchase-time options. Apple's website offers three base configurations for the 27-inch iMac: $1,799 buys you a 3.1-4.5GHz 6-core Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics with 4GB of dedicated video memory; for $1,999 you get a 3.3-4.8GHz 6-core Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and 4GB Radeon Pro 5300 graphics; and $2,299 gets you a 3.8-5GHz 8-core Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB Radeon Pro 550XT graphics. Customisation options include nano-texture glass, a 3.6-5GHz 10-core Core i9 CPU, up to 128GB of RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage, 8GB Radeon Pro 5700 or 16GB Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics, and 10-Gigabit Ethernet. Activate these to the max, and you're looking at a powerful but pricey system costing $8,599. When Apple announced the move to Apple Silicon at WWDC in June 2020, it took care to point out that Intel-based Macs would continue to be delivered and supported for several years to come. The arrival in August of this powerful 27-inch iMac was proof of that, even if it did render the 2017 iMac Pro, now discontinued, redundant. Read review: Apple 27-inch iMac (mid-2020) $2,300 at Best Buy $2,199 at Adorama $2,299 at Apple

Corsair One Pro i200 Well-connected Windows mini-tower Corsair is best known for its range of gaming PCs and accessories, but buried in the depths of its website is this solitary workstation system, the One Pro i200. Rather than the bright, fluorescent lights that festoon Corsair's gaming PCs, the i200 is housed in a mini-tower chassis with a more sombre grey finish. But while the design isn't particularly imposing, the single configuration that's currently available has a 14-core Core i9-10940X processor running at 3.3GHz (4.4GHz with TurboBoost), 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card with 11GB of dedicated video RAM. This costs $4,499.99 or £4,699.99 (inc. VAT). In the US, you can click a 'configure' button and select a slightly cheaper ($4,199) variant with a 12-core Core i9-9920X CPU and more storage (1TB SSD + 2TB HDD). The Corsair One Pro i200 is also extremely well connected, with three DisplayPort interfaces and one HDMI port providing support for multiple 4K displays. The audio subsystem is impressive too, with analogue and optical outputs capable of supporting a 7.1 speaker system. This means that the One Pro i200 will be well suited to audio recording and editing, as well as the graphics and video work that's the focus for most of its 'creator PC' rivals. There's little scope for further expansion, though, other than upgrading the internal storage. $4,499 at Corsair

Dell OptiPlex 7780 27-inch Windows AIO Dell's OptiPlex all-in-one systems are perhaps the closest direct rivals for Apple's iMac and iMac Pro, offering 24-inch and 27-inch displays, and a variety of processor and graphics options. The 27-inch Optiplex 7780 is available in a range of configurations with 10th generation Intel Core (i5, 17, 19) processors and both integrated and discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, the latter being of most interest to creative users.



There are three preconfigured models in the US costing $1,839 (Core i9/16GB/256GB/iGPU/non-touch screen), $1,979 (Core i5/16GB/512GB/GeForce GTX 1650/touch screen) and $2,269 (Core i7/64GB/256GB/iGPU/touch screen). These are customisable 'build your own' configurations, with choices for processor (Core i5, 17, 19), RAM (up to 64GB) and storage (HDD up to 2TB, SSD up to 1TB).



There are eight preconfigured models in the UK, but only one, costing £1,419 (ex. VAT; £1,702.80 inc. VAT), comes with discrete graphics. There's no build-your-own option here, though, so you'll have to accept the Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.



Creative users will probably want to specify the optional OptiPlex All-in-One Articulating stand, which allows the monitor to recline to a 60-degree angle, making touch-screen variants much easier to use. View Now at Dell (US) VIEW NOW AT DELL (UK)