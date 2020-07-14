Best desktops for design, graphics, video and photography in 2020: iMac Pro, Surface Studio 2, and more

There are many attractive laptops now available for creative users, but often only a desktop computer can provide the compute power, screen size and expandability required for high-end graphics, design and video work.

In recent years, the elegant, all-in-one (AIO) designs of Apple's iMac and iMac Pro have proved popular with many creative users and -- as is so often the case -- have inspired many similar designs from manufacturers of Windows PCs. Many of these designs are slavish imitations, but some PC manufacturers have come up with interesting angles of their own, with features such as the adjustable, touch-sensitive displays of Microsoft's Surface Studio and the Lenovo Yoga A940, which can be lowered right down onto the desktop and used like a traditional drawing board for design and illustration work. Meanwhile, HP has outgunned the 27-inch iMac with imposing 32-inch and curved 34-inch AIOs.

The great weakness with all-in-one designs such as these is, of course, their limited scope for expansion. It took Apple several years to revamp its ill-fated 'trashcan' Mac Pro, before finally launching a new Mac Pro at the end of 2019, but workstation-class tower systems are the bread-and-butter business of many PC manufacturers, so there's no shortage of powerful, expandable desktop systems available for Windows users.

And, with the future of the entire Mac range now looking uncertain -- at least in the short term -- following Apple's announcement of a two-year plan to transition to its own Arm-based Apple Silicon, many creative users may now be wondering whether this is the time to look at Windows alternatives.

Apple iMac Pro Images: Apple Apple's announcement at WWDC of its two-year plan to move the Mac product line to Apple Silicon and ditch Intel processors raised more questions than answers. However, the company took care to reassure its professional users that key software developers such as Microsoft, Adobe and Autodesk were already developing new 'universal' versions of their key apps. In the meantime, the 27-inch iMac Pro remains an attractive all-in-one option for high-end graphics and video work. It lacks the expansion slots and upgradeability of the Mac Pro's tower enclosure, but the price of the iMac Pro does include an impressive 5K display (5,120 x 2,880 resolution, 217.6dpi) that supports the DCI-P3 colour space for video editing, along with some powerful CPU and GPU options. Apple's website offers just a single base configuration for the iMac Pro, costing $4,999 or £4,082.50 (ex. VAT; £4,899 inc. VAT). It has an 8-core Xeon W processor running at 3.2GHz (4.2GHz with TurboBoost), along with, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of solid-state storage and AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics with 8GB of dedicated video RAM. You've got plenty of scope for customisation, though, including options up to an 18-core Xeon (+$/£2,400), 256GB of RAM (+$/£5,200), 4TB of SSD storage (+$/£1,000) and Radeon Pro Vega 64X graphics with 16GB of video RAM (+$/£700). However, the current iMac Pro is now more than two years old, and there are persistent rumours of an imminent update -- which will presumably still be based on Intel processors. $4,999 / £4,082.50 (ex. VAT) View Now at Apple (US) Apple (UK)

Apple Mac Pro Images: Apple When Apple finally unveiled the new version of the Mac Pro last year, some critics argued that Apple had taken six years to simply return to the aluminium tower design it had used prior to the 2013 cylindrical 'trashcan' Mac Pro. However, the 2019-vintage Mac Pro is a different beast altogether, designed to tackle modern tasks such as 4K/8K video editing and VR, and it has done much to restore Apple's credibility with its most demanding professional users. And, with customisation options such as a 28-core Xeon processor on offer, it seems likely that the Mac Pro will hang on to its Intel processors for a while -- probably until Apple completes its full transition to Apple Silicon sometime in 2022. Expansion has always been Apple's Achilles Heel, but the new Mac Pro restored the expansion slots of previous models, with seven PCI-e 16 slots and support for twin Radeon GPUs. It's expensive, even by Apple standards, with a starting price of £4,582.50 (ex. VAT; £5,499 inc. VAT) or $5,999 for an 8-core Xeon W processor running at 3.5GHz (4.0GHz with TurboBoost), 32GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a single Radeon Pro 580X graphics card with 8GB of dedicated video RAM. Extensive upgrade options include Xeon W processors with up to 28 cores (+$/£7,000), up to 1.5TB of RAM (+$/£25,000), two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs (+$/£10,800), 8TB of SSD storage (+$/£2,600), and an 'Afterburner' accelerator card that allows the Mac Pro to handle up to six streams of 8K video, or 23 streams in 4K (+$/£2,000). There's no display included in these prices, though, and at $/£4,999 Apple's own Pro Display XDR costs as much as an iMac Pro with an integrated 27-inch 5K display. from $5,999 / £4,582.50 (ex. VAT) View Now at Apple (US) Apple (UK)

Corsair One Pro i200 Images: Corsair Corsair is best known for its range of gaming PCs and accessories, but buried in the depths of its website is this solitary workstation system, the One Pro i200. Rather than the bright, fluorescent lights that festoon Corsair's gaming PCs, the i200 is housed in a mini-tower chassis with a more sombre grey finish. But while the design isn't particularly imposing, the single configuration that's currently available has a 14-core Core i9-10940X processor running at 3.3GHz (4.4GHz with TurboBoost), 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card with 11GB of dedicated video RAM. This costs $4,499.99 or £3,916.66 (ex. VAT; £4,699.99 inc. VAT). In the US, you can click a 'configure' button and select a slightly cheaper ($4,199) variant with a 12-core Core i9-9920X CPU and more storage (1TB SSD + 2TB HDD). The Corsair One Pro i200 is also extremely well connected, with three DisplayPort interfaces and one HDMI port providing support for multiple 4K displays. The audio subsystem is impressive too, with analogue and optical outputs capable of supporting a 7.1 speaker system. This means that the One Pro i200 will be well suited to audio recording and editing, as well as the graphics and video work that's the focus for most of its 'creator PC' rivals. There's little scope for further expansion, though, other than upgrading the internal storage. $4,499.99 / £3,916.66 (ex. VAT) $4,500 at Corsair Corsair (UK)