Best early Black Friday 2019 deals in tech

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Black Friday, and the days coming up to the sales event, is a great opportunity to pick up technology and gadgets for bargain prices.

While some of the best offers will land only on the day, this does not mean you can't take advantage of early bargains and discounts on tech including laptops, tablets, appliances, consoles, smart home gadgets, and more.

Also: More Black Friday deals at CNET

Early deals for Black Friday 2019 are no different this year. Below, we have listed some of the hottest sales offers -- but some deals may be time-sensitive, so take advantage of them while you can.

We will be updating throughout the week, and so make sure you check back for the latest discounts on tech.

Early Black Friday 2019 tech deals

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Lenovo Flex 5 laptop for $570 ($430 off)

See it now: Office Depot Office Max

Office Depot and Office Max are offering the Lenovo Flex 5, a 15.6-inch laptop sporting hefty specifications including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Windows 10 Home, for a substantial discount over the Black Friday event. The device is convertible and can be used as a traditional laptop or tablet, and comes with an estimated 10 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Platinum Surface Pro 7, cover bundle for $649 ($230 off)

See it now: Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, discounted for Black Friday, is a convertible laptop/tablet model with a 12.3-inch Full HD touchscreen, Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. The touchscreen can be controlled through standard touch or a Surface Pen and the tablet runs on Windows 10 Home.

Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds for $207 ($92 off)

See it now: Amazon

Wireless earbuds and earphones are becoming more commonplace, but with many models, you can only expect an hour or two of playback before they need recharging. However, Sennheiser's Momentum earbuds have a battery life of up to four hours and have achieved positive reviews for audio quality.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 for $179 ($159 off)

See it now: Amazon

A bundle available on Amazon over Black Friday is the Echo Show 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, a great way to start off a smart, connected home. The Amazon Echo Show 5, equipped with the Alexa voice assistant, comes with a 5.5-inch touchscreen display and is compatible with other Echo devices, connected home products, and Skype. The Ring doorbell can be used to alert you to the presence of visitors and communicate with them remotely.

Kindle Paperwhite for $85 ($45 off)

See it now: Amazon

If you're in the market over the shopping season for a new e-reader, you can pick up the Kindle Paperwhite -- now available in two colors -- for a discount. The waterproof device comes with either 8GB or 32GB storage to hold your e-books and audiobooks, and to make sure users do not strain their eyes, the 300 dpi screen uses anti-glare technology.

Google Nest Hub for $99 ($30 off)

See it now: Sam's Club

If you prefer a Google-based smart home ecosystem over Amazon or Apple, Sam's Club has the Google Nest Hub on offer. The 7-inch touchscreen and voice-based Google Assistant can be used to control the Nest thermostat and alarms, as well as thousands of other smart home devices.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $480 ($320 off)

See it now: BJ's

Want to upgrade or increase the size of your TV over the shopping season? You can pick up a Samsung 65-inch television, capable of 4K Ultra HD streaming, for a substantial discount this Black Friday.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $300 ($200 off)

See it now: BJ's

A more budget-friendly option is also on offer: an LG model complete with a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display. The smart TV is powered by LG ThinQ and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Lenovo IdeaCentre gaming desktop PC for $850 ($280 off)

See it now: Office Depot Office Max

The Lenovo IdeaCentre is a powerful desktop PC system for gaming or other resource-intensive applications. You can expect a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a memory card reader, a variety of USB and HDMI ports, Bluetooth, and Windows 10 Home. A wired keyboard and mouse are also included.

Roku Premiere for $35 ($5 off)

See it now: Amazon

The Roku Premiere is a dongle that can be plugged into a television set to stream television shows, movies, and access a variety of different apps and channels -- both free and paid-for. Over Black Friday, you can pick up the Roku for a discount, and either treat yourself or consider the product for a Christmas gift.

Samsung Harman Kardon soundbar for $480 ($322 off)

See it now: Amazon

The Samsung Harman Kardon soundbar is on sale over Black Friday. The 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar, complete with a wireless subwoofer, is Bluetooth-compatible and contains seven built-in channels for surround sound.

You can also pick up a mount if you would prefer the soundbar on a wall.

Bose Home speaker 300 for $199 ($60 off)

See it now: Amazon

Another audio option is the Bose Home speaker 300, which is currently on sale ahead of Black Friday. The compact home stereo is Wi-Fi connected, Bluetooth, and Apple Airplay compatible, and also comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Fitbit Versa 2 for $149 ($50 off)

See it now: Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, discounted over Black Friday, could be a great Christmas gift or a way to kickstart a fitness push. The device can be used to track your heart rate, sleeping patterns, and daily activities, and has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The watch can stream music from your favorite playlists on Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer.

Personalized photo app, products (25% off)

See it now: Motif Photos

From November 27 to December 4, Motif Photos is offering discounts on its iOS and macOS app, which can be used to create photography projects, albums, and stories, as well as 25% off all photo books and free shipping. The Black Friday code is HolidayGlow.

More early Black Friday 2019 deals

As Black Friday is now closer to Black Friday week, technology companies are pushing out deals daily. As more bargains surface, we will be updating, so come back to check out the other deals of note we've spotted.