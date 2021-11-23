Black Friday e-bike and scooters sale 2021: $1,000 off Serial 1, $200 Segway scooter

Unless you've been staying at home throughout the pandemic, you may have noticed an influx of electric bikes or e-bikes and e-scooters beaming up and down your city's streets. For example, I'm writing this article out of our New York City office and can see more e-bikes than taxis when looking out of the window. But, this shouldn't come as surprise as more people are working from home and fewer cars are on the streets. So should you buy one for yourself?

If you've been contemplating buying an e-bike or e-scooter and don't know where to start, I highly recommend reading our beginner's guide first, which breaks down the key factors to consider. Outside of things like power, tires, and frames, you should also consider pricing. Luckily, that's partially taken care of thanks to the abundance of Black Friday deals on both electric vehicles happening right now. Here are the best:

Best e-bike deals



SWFT FLEET e-bike for $749.99 $250 off With a $250 discount, the SWFT FLEET e-bike is a fantastic option for first-timers and casual riders. The bike follows the traditional cruiser design, with high handle bars to keep your posture straight and comfortable when riding. It has all the e-bike essentials like a built-in monitor that displays your battery and speed, and a rechargeable battery that is detachable. The bike can go upwards of 19.8 mph which is not the fastest, but enough to stay within most city limits and get you from point A to B with a breeze.

Bird A-Frame e-bike for $1,999.99 $300 off It may shock you to see the price tag of e-bikes if you're only familiar with the cost of regular bicycles. But for a discounted price of $1,999.99 ($300 off), the Bird A-Frame is actually a very competitive offer. On the outside, the Bird A-Frame looks sleek, minimal, and can easily be mistaken for a regular bike -- which is not a bad thing. Inside houses a 500-watt motor that can get you upwards of 20mph. Besides the looks, the aluminum alloy frame makes for a very sturdy and durable build, good enough to ride on rough roads and terrain.

$1,000 off all Serial 1 e-bikes Starting at $2,799 Serial 1 is the Harley Davidson of e-bikes, and I'm not saying that because Serial 1 is a sub-brand to the infamous motorcycle manufacturer. The company actually offers some of the best motors and gear assembly that I've seen with e-bikes. And to top it off, Serial 1 is slashing $1,000 off all of its models, starting today. That includes the standard Mosh, which sells for $2,799 now, and the flagship, Rush, for $4,599.

GEN3 The Groove Foldable e-bike for $1,449.99 $150 off The main reason you'd want to consider an electric scooter or skateboard over a bike is portability, especially if you need to go up stairs or get through tight corridors. Luckily, e-bikes like GEN3's The Groove have similar power and speeds as conventional e-bikes but can fold as well. To start, GEN3's offering is not the sleekest or premium. In fact, it looks more like a mountain bike (thanks to the fat puncture-resistant tires) than a commuter bike. But if you can get past the design, there's no better option for a portable e-bike.

SWFT ZIP e-bike for $1,149.99 $250 off Possibly the coolest looking e-bike on this list, the SWFT ZIP sees a $250 Black Friday discount at Best Buy, putting it at just $1,149.99. For the price, you're getting a vehicle that maxes out at 19.8mph, up to 37 miles of drive per charge, and fat tires to help with sandy, snowy, and rocky terrain. The look, though, similar to the popular Super73 e-bike, is what sells this to many.

Best e-scooter deals



Segway Ninebot Kickscooter MAX for $799.99 $150 off with code 'ZD150SEG' When it comes to electric scooters, Segway is a frontrunner for its reliability and quality. The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter MAX is currently on sale at Wellbots for just $799.99 ($150 off) when you apply ZDNet's exclusive 'ZD150SEG' code at checkout. While costing a bit more than the $400-$500 offerings from your local department store, the Kickscooter MAX offers a much more spacious and sturdy platform to ride on. The scooter has all the accouterments that make for an excellent ride, including a range of up to 40 miles, fast charging, and front- and rear- brake LED lights for safety.

Gotrax G Pro 3-Wheel Scooter for $799.99 $100 off If you're new to electric scooters and intimidated by the faster speeds, then I recommend the Gotrax G Pro 3-wheel scooter. What sets this entry apart from the rest is its dual-wheel setup on the back, which provides much-needed balance when riding. The G Pro is a step-and-go electric scooter and with few compromises. It can speed up to 15.5mph and comes with a durable lock mechanic to keep the scooter folded and portable when not in use. Better yet, it currently sells for $799.99 on Amazon when you clip the $100 coupon at checkout.

Bird Bir Air Electric Scooter for $499.99 $100 off Coming in a sleek aluminum frame, Best Buy has the Bird Bir Air electric scooter on sale for just $499.99 ($100 off), making it one of the most affordable offerings on the market. Still, the scooter offers all the electric essentials, including regenerative braking, LED head and taillights, and a portable design. It does not come with a display that shows your speed and battery information but can pair to the Bird app (iOS and Android) for visuals.

Segway Zing E8 Kids Electric Scooter for $200 $50 off with code 'ZD30SEG' Shopping for a kid-friendly electric scooter? That's who the Segway Zing E8 was built for. The electric scooter offering comes in a duo of fun, pastel colors including blue and pink, and more importantly, introduces a barrage of features tailored towards your child's safety and comfort. First, you get shock absorption with the patented high-elastic rubber tires, a limit of 8.7mph, and a series of riding modes -- throttle, cruise, and security. Cruise controls the speed of the scooter based on how hard the rider kicks and security mode caps the max speed to 6.2mph. Wellbots has this safety-first scooter discounted to just $200 when you check out with coupon code, 'ZD30SEG'.

As always, we will be monitoring all the e-bike deals available throughout the week. Be sure to follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.