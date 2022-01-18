Best Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals available right now

ZDNet Recommends The best 5G phones 5G is now standard on US networks, and these are the top phones that support it. Read More

Google has finally released its latest lineup of smartphones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The flagships showcase the company's renewed focus on smartphone cameras and design, and are equipped with Google's new custom chipset, Tensor. All of that and more make for an enticing upgrade if you're in the market.

Even if you weren't able to take advantage of pre-order deals and special pricing, there is a plethora of promotions and deals available to you right now. Below you'll find all of the places you can buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as the current promotions being offered. And if you're an iPhone user, you can read our hands-on Pixel 6 experience and see why it might be worth switching over to Android.

Where can you find the best Pixel 6 deals? Below you'll find the best deals we can find on the Pixel 6 series, be it directly from Google, carriers, or retailers. Note that storage sizes and colors will vary based on where you purchase the phones. As more deals are announced, we'll add them to the list.

Google Best Pixel 6 deals directly from Google The most convenient place to shop the latest pair of Pixels is directly from Google. You'll be able to pay in full or through Google Store financing, and trade in an eligible device for upwards of $575 off. When you buy via the website, Google gives you the option to set up a Verizon or Google Fi plan to take advantage of even better trade-in bonuses.

AT&T Best Pixel 6 deals directly from AT&T AT&T is currently offering the Pixel 6 for free and the Pixel 6 Pro for about $4 per month with eligible trade-ins. Even if you don't have a trade-in, each model is still pretty affordable via AT&T's installment plan. Or you can pay the full retail price up front if you prefer not to have to worry about a payback schedule. The only downside is that there are limited colors and storage capacities.

Verizon Best Pixel 6 deals directly from Verizon For Verizon customers, the carrier is offering up to $800 off when you trade in an eligible device, or up to $1,000 for new customers. All trade-ins must be in good condition and acceptable devices for the $700 discount ranges from the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S9. Verizon also offers some of the most flexible payment plans out of all US carriers: you can choose a 24 or 30 month payment schedule or pay full retail up-front. If you choose a 30 month payment plan, you can get the Google Pixel 6 for about $23 per month or the Pixel 6 Pro for around $30 per month.

T-Mobile Best Pixel 6 deals directly from T-Mobile T-Mobile is offering up to $600 off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with eligible trade-ins and enrollment in their Magenta MAX program. Without a trade-in, you can get 24 month financing or pay-in-full up front. Like AT&T, T-Mobile has really limited colors and storage capacities, so keep that in mind if you're looking for tons of space for photos and music.

Best Buy Best Pixel 6 deals directly from Best Buy Best Buy is one of the few places where you can get the 256GB Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and they also have the most colors to choose from (which is good news for anyone who doesn't want a flat black or white phone). If you activate the phone in-store, you can get up to $50 off the Pixel 6, but unfortunately, they don't have a similar deal for the Pixel 6 Pro. Best Buy has a 14-day return policy, so if anything is wrong with your new phone or you just aren't happy with it, you can take it back for an exchange. You can also enroll in the TotalTech program for 24/7 Geek Squad support and a 24 month warranty; the catch is that this plan is an extra $200 per year. But if you travel often for work or know you're accident-prone, it might be worth it for less stressful repairs and replacements.

Amazon Best Pixel 6 deals directly from Amazon If you're having a hard time finding the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at local retailers, and even online, you can always check out Amazon. If you want the Pixel 6, you can get up to $511 in Amazon credit with an eligible trade-in, and you can get 18-month financing on both phones. They also carry the 256GB versions of both phones, and they offer more options for colors. There are SIM card and case bundles available, letting you buy an unlocked phone and use it with your preferred service carrier and get a protective case to keep your shiny new phone from getting damaged.

FAQ



What storage options does the Pixel 6 come in? Customers will be happy to find that both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro start at a base storage of 128GB, with options to upgrade, unlike last year's model. The Pixel 6 Pro, in particular, has a 512GB variant. Storage models will vary across retailers. Here's how it breaks down: Pixel 6: 128GB, 256GB Pixel 6 Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

What colors does the Pixel 6 come in? Like previous Pixels, Google this year is offering the Pixel 6 series in a slew of fun and pastel-like colors. Here's how it breaks down: Pixel 6: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, Stormy Black Pixel 6 Pro: Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, Stormy Black

How much does the Pixel 6 cost? Pricing for the Pixel 6 starts at $599 for the 128GB variant and $699 for the 256GB model. The Pixel 6 Pro goes for $899, $999, and $1099 for the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models, respectively.

