Best iPhone 12 case in 2021

While I started with an Apple iPhone 12, it was extended use with the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max that convinced me it was clearly the best phone for me and arguably the best phone currently available. Since Apple focuses on an annual release schedule for its flagship phones, this timeframe allows case manufacturers to provide a wide assortment of options for buyers, and it's rare to see an iPhone that is not wrapped in a case.

Cases for the Apple iPhone 12 series range widely in price, style, color, and functionality -- with cases for protection from the elements, basic skins for scratch protection, MagSafe-compatible cases, custom case options, and much more. I've spent time with a number of cases from at least eight makers.

Also: Best iPhone models to buy in 2021

For the last few weeks, I had my first ever opportunity to try out Apple-branded cases with full support for MagSafe, and I have to say I'll definitely consider Apple cases in the future, as they are extremely well made and have all the minor details optimized for users. Make sure to check out Jason Cipriani's MagSafe accessory article for more than just cases.