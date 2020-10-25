Presidio2 Armor Cloud for Apple iPhone 12: 16 feet drop and antimicrobial protection

Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models, available in three different sizes. Speck made several new cases for the new iPhone 12 line and I spent a couple of days with the new Speck Presidio2 Armor Cloud case for the iPhone 12.

Speck's lineup provides protection, enhanced grip, drop protection, and antimicrobial protection. iPhone 12 case options range from $39.95 to $59.95.

