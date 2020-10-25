Presidio2 Armor Cloud for Apple iPhone 12: 16 feet drop and antimicrobial protection

Real Graphene G-Lite 60W 5,000mAh power bank
Goes from flat to full in 17 minutes.
Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models, available in three different sizes. Speck made several new cases for the new iPhone 12 line and I spent a couple of days with the new Speck Presidio2 Armor Cloud case for the iPhone 12.
Speck's lineup provides protection, enhanced grip, drop protection, and antimicrobial protection. iPhone 12 case options range from $39.95 to $59.95.
See also: Apple iPhone 12 first take: Perfect size, 5G coverage, and lovely design are compelling
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The new Speck Presidio2 Armor Cloud case is available in one color, clear/black/white, but it looks great on the blue Apple iPhone 12. This case is Speck's most protective dual-layer case and provides drop protection for up to 16 feet. Given that your new iPhone 12 is glass on the front and back, it's nice to have this level of protection.
The Presidio2 Armor Cloud is a $59.95 case. Speck continues to incorporate its Microban technology so that the case delivers 99% reduction in bacteria growth.
See also: Apple iPhone 12 first take: Perfect size, 5G coverage, and lovely design are compelling
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The word cloud in the case name is due to the cushion of air design that Speck describes as an airbag for your phone. Small bags don't actually deploy when the phone is dropped and experiences shock, but the edge design of the case is designed to absorb shock.
Your iPhone 12 fits securely into the case and there is no danger of it slipping out.
See also: Apple iPhone 12 first take: Perfect size, 5G coverage, and lovely design are compelling
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The edges are well protected and rise slightly above the screen. This helps protect the display when you set your phone face down.
The corners also have enhanced protection since that tends to be where phones often land when dropped.
See also: Apple iPhone 12 first take: Perfect size, 5G coverage, and lovely design are compelling
Caption by: Matthew Miller
One design feature I am not very happy with on the Apple iPhone 12 is the flat long volume and right side buttons. Thankfully, Speck provides excellent tactile buttons on the sides of the Presidio2 Armor Cloud case.
There is an opening for the tiny ringer switch and having this opening helps me target the ringer switch by feel rather than by sight.
See also: Apple iPhone 12 first take: Perfect size, 5G coverage, and lovely design are compelling
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Lightning port is easily accessible, along with the speaker and mic. As you can see, the bottom corners are also well supported by material to aid in the survival of drops.
Full scratch protection is also provided on the back of the iPhone with the Presidio2 Armor Cloud case.
See also: Apple iPhone 12 first take: Perfect size, 5G coverage, and lovely design are compelling
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Apple iPhone 12 is now available and with it comes a host of case options. Speck has several available options and one of its newest models is the Presidio2 Armor Cloud.
Apple announced four new iPhone 12 models, available in three different sizes. Speck made several new cases for the new iPhone 12 line and I spent a couple of days with the new Speck Presidio2 Armor Cloud case for the iPhone 12.
Speck's lineup provides protection, enhanced grip, drop protection, and antimicrobial protection. iPhone 12 case options range from $39.95 to $59.95.
See also: Apple iPhone 12 first take: Perfect size, 5G coverage, and lovely design are compelling
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Join Discussion