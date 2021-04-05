Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

The best LG phone deals

LG's handsets are getting marked down at both retailers and carriers now that the company is quitting smartphones.

screen-shot-2021-04-05-at-10-42-26-am.png

(Image: CNET)

 (Image: CNET)

It's the end of an era. LG has announced it is officially getting out of the smartphone business -- which isn't exactly surprising, but it's still a stunning development considering the company was once a pioneer in the mobile space. 

The upside, of course, is LG's phones are about to get a lot cheaper. If you're looking for great devices at bargain prices, but also don't mind not receiving the latest Android software updates for long, perhaps you should check out LG's remaining stock.

Here, then, are some of the best deals on LG phones we could find.

LG phone deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently running deals on several LG handsets. Here are some of the highlights:

LG phone deals at Target

This is the best deal on an LG phone we could find at Target:

LG phone deals at Verizon

Verizon, too, is discounting a bunch of LG phones right now:

  • LG Wing - Save $10 per month for 30 months (starts at $23.33 per month, down from $33.33)
  • LG Velvet 5G UW - Just $5 per month for 24 months 
  • LG K51 - Free when you switch or add a new line 
  • LG Stylo 6 - Just $5 per month for 24 months 

LG phone deals at AT&T

AT&T has marked down some of LG's flagships:

  • LG Velvet 5G - $10 per month over 30 months (down from $20) 
  • LG Velvet 5G - $5 per month over 30 months (down from $20) with a trade-in + after paying 50% of the device cost
  • LG Wing - Save up to $700 with a trade-in + after paying off 50% of the device cost
  • LG V60 ThinQ 5G - Save up to $700 with a trade-in + after paying 50% of the device cost

