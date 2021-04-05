The best LG phone deals

(Image: CNET)

It's the end of an era. LG has announced it is officially getting out of the smartphone business -- which isn't exactly surprising, but it's still a stunning development considering the company was once a pioneer in the mobile space.

The upside, of course, is LG's phones are about to get a lot cheaper. If you're looking for great devices at bargain prices, but also don't mind not receiving the latest Android software updates for long, perhaps you should check out LG's remaining stock.

Here, then, are some of the best deals on LG phones we could find.

LG phone deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently running deals on several LG handsets. Here are some of the highlights:

LG phone deals at Target

This is the best deal on an LG phone we could find at Target:

LG phone deals at Verizon

Verizon, too, is discounting a bunch of LG phones right now:

LG Wing - Save $10 per month for 30 months (starts at $23.33 per month, down from $33.33)

- Save $10 per month for 30 months (starts at $23.33 per month, down from $33.33) LG Velvet 5G UW - Just $5 per month for 24 months

- Just $5 per month for 24 months LG K51 - Free when you switch or add a new line

- Free when you switch or add a new line LG Stylo 6 - Just $5 per month for 24 months

LG phone deals at AT&T

AT&T has marked down some of LG's flagships: