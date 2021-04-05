The best LG phone deals

It's the end of an era. LG has announced it is officially getting out of the smartphone business -- which isn't exactly surprising, but it's still a stunning development considering the company was once a pioneer in the mobile space.
The upside, of course, is LG's phones are about to get a lot cheaper. If you're looking for great devices at bargain prices, but also don't mind not receiving the latest Android software updates for long, perhaps you should check out LG's remaining stock.
Here, then, are some of the best deals on LG phones we could find.
LG phone deals at Best Buy
Best Buy is currently running deals on several LG handsets. Here are some of the highlights:
- LG V40 ThinQ in Aurora Black (Verizon) - Save $580 ($16.66 per month for 24 months)
- LG V40 ThinQ in Aurora Black (AT&T) - Save $400 ($18.33 per month for 24 months)
- LG G8X ThinQ in Aurora Black (AT&T) - Save $400 ($12.66 per month for 24 months)
- LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen in Black (Unlocked) - Save $50 (starts at $450)
- LG Stylo 6 64GB in White (Unlocked) - Save $50 (starts at $230)
LG phone deals at Target
This is the best deal on an LG phone we could find at Target:
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G in Classy Blue (Unlocked) - Save $60 (now $440)
LG phone deals at Verizon
Verizon, too, is discounting a bunch of LG phones right now:
- LG Wing - Save $10 per month for 30 months (starts at $23.33 per month, down from $33.33)
- LG Velvet 5G UW - Just $5 per month for 24 months
- LG K51 - Free when you switch or add a new line
- LG Stylo 6 - Just $5 per month for 24 months
LG phone deals at AT&T
AT&T has marked down some of LG's flagships:
- LG Velvet 5G - $10 per month over 30 months (down from $20)
- LG Velvet 5G - $5 per month over 30 months (down from $20) with a trade-in + after paying 50% of the device cost
- LG Wing - Save up to $700 with a trade-in + after paying off 50% of the device cost
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G - Save up to $700 with a trade-in + after paying 50% of the device cost
Join Discussion