The best robots and AI innovations we've seen at CES 2024 so far
Artificial intelligence remains one of the buzziest technologies around, and it's no surprise that it's been a main attraction at CES 2024. Though AI was mainly represented in chatbots in the past year, companies are now finding more innovative ways to incorporate the technology into hardware, including everything from futuristic robots to laptops to products that would have never been possible before.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
With so many AI-related announcements at CES this year, it can be difficult to distinguish between what's simple AI-washing and what's actual visionary technology. To help you understand what's most important, I've created a roundup of the AI and robots that have distinguished themselves from the rest based on factors such as helpfulness, uniqueness, and purposefulness.
Keep reading to find the best AI-infused products from CES. This list will be updated daily during the conference based on my on-the-ground reporting.
The Motion Pillow uses AI to help tackle snoring problems and give you a better night's sleep. The AI Motion System detects a user's snoring and slowly inflates airbags to lift their head and open their airway to reduce it. The accompanying app tracks sleep data, including snoring time, airbag operation time, sleep score, sleep time, and even recordings of your snoring to play back later.
To build on the technology, the company also introduced an accompanying Motion Ring to monitor your sleep status in real time and send data to the motion system for a more seamless experience. The combination of the ring with the pillow, known as motionsleep, earned the CES 2024 Innovation Award in the Smart Home category.
The Motion Pillow alone costs $699, but it's 40% off during the CES exhibition period, retailing at $420.
2. Bmind Smart Mirror
The Bmind Smart Mirror claims to be the world's first AI-powered smart mirror for mental wellness, according to manufacturer Baracoda. Leveraging generative AI, the mirror can provide personalized recommendations such as light therapy sessions, guided meditation, and self-affirmations based on your mental state, to help improve your mood and manage stress.
When I demoed the mirror, it asked me how my day was, and for testing purposes, I said it went terribly. Immediately, the mirror said encouraging words to me, switched the lights to a calming blue color, displayed an image of nature, and encouraged me to start a meditation session.
If you are a dog mom like me, you're probably always thinking of ways you could make your pet's quality of life better. Invoxia's Minitailz dog collar is a fitness tracker for your dog, and can help you better understand what they need.
The tracker detects a dog's GPS location to ensure your fur baby never gets lost, along with health stats such as resting heart rate, breathing, and physical activity. The company claims that the collars can detect early signs of heart failure before the onset of symptoms. The collar earned the CES Best Innovation award in the AI category.
If you are interested, the Minitailz collar is available for $99. However, there is also a subscription fee of $25 a month or $275 a year.
Taking care of your yard can be a hassle, with the grass alone requiring cutting, fertilizing, and watering. The Yarbo multi-purpose yard robot system has a family of products that claims to be able to take care of nearly all your backyard tasks, including a snow blower, lawn mower, granular spreader, liquid spreader, and more.
The best part is that they all work with the same power docking station for a seamless experience. Many of the solutions are already available for purchase online, with newer models available for pre-order.