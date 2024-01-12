'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best robot vacuums, mops, and mowers from CES 2024
Let's face it: Keeping up with household chores isn't easy, especially when you factor in work, kids, cooking, working out, and every other part of life that takes up your time. Enlisting the help of a robot to efficiently complete a task for you sounds glorious. There are several tried and true robot vacuums, robot vacuums and mops, and robot lawn mowers on the market that can reliably complete these tasks for you. And CES 2024, the world's largest tech show, has introduced us to more innovative robots in these categories, looking to take some of the dirty work off of your plate.
Special Feature
We've rounded up some of the latest and greatest robot vacuums and lawn mowers released at CES 2024 below.
The Dreame X30 Ultra is a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop with 8,300Pa suction, a dual oscillating mop heads, and a hands-free docking station that automatically refills, empties, and washes and dries the mop heads. Dreame is also offering a hookup kit to allow users to connect this robot directly into their water line to eliminate having to refill and carry the clean water tank.
Arguably the most innovative feature the X30 is offering is the robot's ability to remove its mop heads when the soft flooring surface is more than 10mm high, which is how high the robot can lift its mop heads. So when the X30 Ultra encounters high-pile carpet, it'll return to the docking station, remove the mop heads, and then go back and continue its cleaning job. When the robot is ready to mop again, it'll go back and put the mop heads back on to complete the two-in-one cleaning job it was initially tasked with.
The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra look to take cleaning performance to the next level by adding a FlexiArm Design, meant to get deep into corners and edges where a lot of hidden dirt and debris lives. Once the robot is finished cleaning, it travels back to its RockDock clean base, where it will automatically empty its dust bin, dispense and refill the cleaning detergent, wash the mop head with hot water, and finally dry the mop head with warm air.
Previous S8 Max models truly felt hands-free during my at-home testing. The only manual intervention required was to add water to the clean tank and empty the dirty water tank as needed. That requirement is eliminated now. The S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra now offer a new refill and drainage dock variant, enabling the robot to be connected directly to home drainage systems. This will allow the robot to work completely on its own, relieving you of any and all manual intervention.
The Q Revo MaxV and Q Revo Pro are designed to deliver the same efficient cleaning performance as Roborock's flagship devices, but for a lower price. The two will include the new FlexiArm Design to help tackle edges and corners and will work alongside a 7000Pa suction to lift away all your home's dirt and debris.
The Multifunctional Dock 2.0 takes care of most of the dirty work for you, with automatic emptying, refilling, drying, and washing. The Q Revo series stands out, though, because it uses a hot water re-wash and re-mop setting that Roborock says will sanitize your floors.
The Eufy X10 Pro Omni is a robot vacuum and mop combo device featuring dual oscillating mop heads, 8000Pa suction, and a hands-free docking station. It's looking to shake up the two-in-one market by offering a lower price than many competitors, at $800.
Eufy says it's going to take the device's mopping skills to the next level with dual oscillating mop heads that can automatically lift the heads 12mm when it encounters soft flooring surfaces. An all-new edge-hugging feature allows the robot to vacuum and mop along your baseboards and furniture edges better than before.
I've tested dozens of robot vacuums, and inevitably there will be a corner or baseboard not completely cleaned. Ecovacs is trying to solve this issue by combining the new Deebot X2 Combo robot with a stick vacuum to ensure a more thorough cleaning. The handheld stick vacuum is a Matter-certified wireless stick vacuum with 8000Pa of suction and different attachments to clean floors or upholstery. Built for quick cleanup tasks, the stick vacuum is then housed in the Omni station to recharge.
The Deebot X2 Combo is a full unit that includes the Omni station, robot vacuum and mop, and a handheld stick vacuum.
The Horizon U1 robot lawn mower caught our eye at CES because it doesn't require any wires to work. Real-time kinematic positioning and an inertial navigation system function as an onboard GPS system that provides centimeter-level precision to tackle your yard's mowing needs. If you've previously used a robot lawnmower that required boundary wires, you know that this technology is a must-have feature, not only to save you from back-breaking labor, but to minimize the amount of wire maintenance you'll inevitably do.
This robot lawnmower is able to mow yards up to 0.7 acres, but is compatible with Aiper's cordless Signal Relay Station which supports more complex yard layouts.
Imagine having a robot that can fully take care of your lawn for you, mowing, fertilizing, watering -- the works. The Yarbo Multi-Purpose Intelligent Yard Robot can do all of that and more. Using the same docking station, Yarbo offers multiple attachments to take care of your lawn year around, snow blowing included.
Ecovacs is looking to fully simplify the robotic lawn mowing experience by eliminating boundary wire and setup. The GX-600 uses new vision technology to automatically recognize and map your lawn with just the click of a button. It mows in systematic patterns, giving you that lined pattern that so many yard lovers desire. And if you live where your lawn isn't totally flat, that's not an issue for the GX-600. It can mow on angled slopes up to 40-degrees.