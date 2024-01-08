This smart mirror uses AI to boost your confidence and mood

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

A new smart mirror that debuted at CES 2024 takes the fairytale phrase "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?" into reality. Baracoda's BMind smart mirror is powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and claims to to be able to determine your mood and, in turn, offer affirmations, visuals, and more to improve it.

Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech

The smart mirror, which has already been recognized with a 2024 CES Innovation Award in the smart home category, combines AI and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze the sentiment of whoever is looking into the mirror through expressions, gestures, and tones. It then adapts to your current mood and provides light therapy sessions, guided meditations, and self-affirmations, with the goal of improving your mood and better managing your stress.

The technology works through the CareOS platform, which allows third-party providers to connect their applications for display within a mirror's interface. It's built with specs like an omnidirectional microphone for voice detection, a 4K ultra-HD camera, and Face ID as a security measure to unlock the mirror.

ZDNET editor Sabrina Ortiz was able to try out the mirror in person at CES. The mirror asked how her day was, and, for testing purposes, she said it was going terribly. The mirror followed up by saying encouraging words, and switched the lights to a calming blue color while displaying an image of nature, and asked her to start a guided meditation session.

Baracoda

In addition, when someone in front of the mirror said they didn't feel pretty, the mirror gave them affirmations, Ortiz said.

Also: The best robots and AI innovations we've seen at CES 2024 so far

Aside from the mental health aspect, the BMind also has customized features like guided teeth brushing, skin analysis and coaching, bathroom water temperature monitoring, and more.

It's important to note that AI and mental health can be a tricky combination, in part because of the potential for bias in the underlying algorithms as well as privacy concerns. Baracoda notes that the CareOS platform stores health and personal data locally, and never shares it with any party without the user's explicit request and consent.

The BMind mirror will be available to purchase for between $500 and $1,000 at the end of 2024.