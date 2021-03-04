Best Samsung Galaxy S21 case in 2021

Gear4 cases from Zagg for Galaxy S21
We have had the opportunity to spend time with both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 over the past two months, and now, we are sadly sending back the review units next week. During this period, we had the chance to try a large number of cases from various manufacturers.
When the most popular Android phones from Samsung are released, case makers launch a wide assortment of cases to add protection and style. There thin cases, protective cases, cases with antimicrobial protection, wallet cases, and more, and these are some of our favorites.
It's hard to pick a favorite case with so many options, but I do like the unique 12-magnet feature of the Mous Limitless 3.0 case, along with the cool walnut back panel. Then again, Spigen has some very affordable options that greatly improve my ability to hold onto the Galaxy phones too. Let's take a closer look at all the options I have tested in the last two months.
Zagg offers Gear4 cases and InvisibleShield screen protection options for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. We tried out the four case options, and one of the three screen protectors on the S21 Ultra.
The Gear4 case options range from $29.99 to $49.99. The
Denali is the most expensive with the greatest level of drop protection. The Crystal Palace and Copenhagen have been tested to 13 feet, while the Havana has been drop tested to 10 feet. All four case options use D3O technology to provide impact protection.View Now at Zagg
Five case options for both the S21 Ultra and S21 were sent along to try out with both Incipio and Survivor brands. Incipio cases include the 100% compostable one, one designed for enhanced grip, and another with dual-layer design.
The Organicore case for the S21 and S21 Ultra incorporates material from plants and is 100% compostable. In addition, for every Organicore case sold a tree is planted.
The Survivor Strong in clear and black were provided for both new Galaxy smartphones. Two layers are used to compose the Survivor Strong case that provides 10-feet of drop protection. FortiCore shock absorption technology is used to dissipate the energy from an accidental drop.View Now at Verizon
Mous offers a couple of case options for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 devices, and we had the opportunity to spend some time with the Limitless 3.0 and Clarity Lite models for the S21 Ultra and S21. The cases are priced starting at $54.99 -- with the different back finishes determining the price.
An interesting packaging design is used as Mous works to reduce its impact on the environment. The packaging is recyclable and the shipping box also serves as the case package.View Now at Mous
Speck has been making cases for Samsung for years and is a Designed for Samsung-certified case maker. The new Presidio Perfect-Clear in Ombre color is a slick option for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, available for $44.95.
The case is designed to help protect from drops up to 13 feet. It is treated with Microban antimicrobial technology to help reduce bacteria.
Another great feature of Speck cases is the lifetime warranty, which includes a clear guarantee against yellowing.View Now at Amazon
Spigen cases for Galaxy S21
Affordable prices, professional looks
Spigen has 14 case options for the new Galaxy S21 series and sent along with seven variations for the S21 Ultra for us to test out. The cases range in price from $19.99 to $39.99 with most cases available in black.
The cases are made with flexible TPU material, provide drop protection with Air Cushion technology, and support wireless payments, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.
The hardest part about testing seven options is figuring out which is best for my use.View Now at Amazon
Totallee cases for Galaxy S21
Sleek, minimalist scratch protection
Totallee offers two color/material options for all three new Galaxy S21 models. You can select a matte finish case in black and a transparent (clear) option. I tried out the matte black one on the S21 Ultra and the transparent one on the S21.
The Totallee cases are available now for $39. This price seems a bit high given that the cases are designed to be ultra-thin and provide scratch protection with minor drop support. I thoroughly enjoyed these cases in the past on glossy glass phones, but the S21 phones now have matte finishes, with the S21 and S21 Plus having plastic back panels. The elegance of the Totallee case is its simplicity with no branding anywhere, super-thin design (0.02 inch), lightweight (0.1 ounces), and ability to add just enough to offer some protection.View Now at Amazon
