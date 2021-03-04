Best Samsung Galaxy S21 case in 2021

We have had the opportunity to spend time with both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 over the past two months, and now, we are sadly sending back the review units next week. During this period, we had the chance to try a large number of cases from various manufacturers.

When the most popular Android phones from Samsung are released, case makers launch a wide assortment of cases to add protection and style. There thin cases, protective cases, cases with antimicrobial protection, wallet cases, and more, and these are some of our favorites.

It's hard to pick a favorite case with so many options, but I do like the unique 12-magnet feature of the Mous Limitless 3.0 case, along with the cool walnut back panel. Then again, Spigen has some very affordable options that greatly improve my ability to hold onto the Galaxy phones too. Let's take a closer look at all the options I have tested in the last two months.

Speck Presidio cases for Galaxy S21 Drop and antimicrobial protection Speck has been making cases for Samsung for years and is a Designed for Samsung-certified case maker. The new Presidio Perfect-Clear in Ombre color is a slick option for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, available for $44.95. The case is designed to help protect from drops up to 13 feet. It is treated with Microban antimicrobial technology to help reduce bacteria. Another great feature of Speck cases is the lifetime warranty, which includes a clear guarantee against yellowing. View Now at Amazon