Mous cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21: Drop protection and magnetic accessory features

  Mous Limitless 3.0 and Clarity Lite for Samsung Galaxy S21

    Mous Limitless 3.0 and Clarity Lite for Samsung Galaxy S21

    Mous offers a couple of case options for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 devices and we had the opportunity to spend some time with the Limitless 3.0 and Clarity Lite models for the S21 Ultra and S21. The cases are priced starting at $54.99 with the different back finishes determining the price.

    An interesting packaging design is used as Mous works to reduce its impact on the environment. The packaging is recyclable and the shipping box also serves as the case package.

    See also: Samsung Galaxy S21 review and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

  Mous branding on the back

    Mous branding on the back

    Mous provides very subtle branding on the lower back of the case. The Limitless 3.0 case is available in five options, including Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Speckled Fabric, and Walnut. We tested the Walnut model, available for $69.99.

    Real walnut wood is used as the back material with polycarbonate and TPU material used in other areas of the case. The walnut looks great and is durable, but the back is a bit slick when set down on a surface.

    The company advertises the extreme drop protection of the Limitless 3.0 with videos showing various drops. It's AiroShock material is used to absorb the energy of the drop. The material is present along the inside edges of the case.

  AutoAlignPlus system in the Limitless 3.0 case

    AutoAlignPlus system in the Limitless 3.0 case

    The AutoAlignPlus system is something unique that sounds similar to the Apple MagSafe technology. Mous incorporates twenty magnets into the back of the Limitless 3.0 case so that you can achieve perfect alignment with various accessories. There are wallets, media stands, car mounts, and wall mounts.

    The AutoAlignPlus magnetic system will not interfere with the operation of your phone. Wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and wireless payments will all continue to function with your phone mounted in the case.

  Dual SIM card holder built into the case

    Dual SIM card holder built into the case

    The inside back of the case has slots for two SIM cards, which is very convenient for those who use multiple carriers. The SIM cards are securely held in place by the holder and the fact that your phone is resting against them as well.

  Rear camera opening

    Rear camera opening

    The Galaxy S21 devices have fairly large camera arrays on the back of the phone that also protrude from the back. With the Mous Limitless 3.0 case the entire back is on the same level so your phone will no longer rock when placed back down on a surface.

    The back is also designed so that the camera module is inset from the back of the case, thus offering another level of protection for the cameras. It also has a stylish design aspect to the back area around the cameras.

  Bottom edge openings

    Bottom edge openings

    There are openings for the speaker, USB-C port, and mic on the bottom edge of the case. Notice the subtle notch out for the microphone opening, which demonstrates Mous' attention to detail.

  Sturdy lanyard attachment point

    Sturdy lanyard attachment point

    Mous has a lanyard opening designed into the lower right edge of the case. Your Galaxy S21 is securely held in place in the case so attaching a lanyard is a fairly safe option to help you carry around your phone.

    The TPU edges of the case also help you hold your phone too.

  Excellent button design on the right edge

    Excellent button design on the right edge

    Having tactile button control on a case is a pet peeve of mine and when it comes to case features I often choose this above other options. The buttons for power and volume stand out on the Mous Limitless 3.0 case.

    Their distinct, separate design makes them very reliable for activating the intended feature of the button.

  Raised edge for screen protection

    Raised edge for screen protection

    The TPU edges on the Limitless 3.0 case rise just above the display so that your screen is protected when you set your phone face down on a surface. 

    It also helps when you drop your phone as the AiroShock edge has more impact area to use for energy dissipation.

  Mous Clarity Lite case for the S21

    Mous Clarity Lite case for the S21

    The Mous Clarity Lite case is a crystal clear case option for those who want to show off the color of their new Samsung Galaxy S21. It is made from TPU and polycarbonate materials.

    While it doesn't have the AiroShock technology, the case is designed to help your phone survive occasional short drops. The AutoAlignPlus magnets are also not present on this clear case.

    The buttons are well designed and easy to manipulate.

  Back of the Mous Clarity Lite case

    Back of the Mous Clarity Lite case

    As you can see the back is very clear and shows off the Phantom Violet of this S21. Anti-yellowing treatment is present in the case to help keep it clear for years.

    The case doesn't add much weight or size to the phone package either, but has enough material on the back and edges to offer solid protection.

Mous has a couple of case options for the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. Both models offer AiroShock drop protection while the Limitless 3.0 case includes strategically placed magnets for accessory support.

    • 1 of 2