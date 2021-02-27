Mous cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21: Drop protection and magnetic accessory features

Mous provides very subtle branding on the lower back of the case. The Limitless 3.0 case is available in five options, including Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Speckled Fabric, and Walnut. We tested the Walnut model, available for $69.99.

Real walnut wood is used as the back material with polycarbonate and TPU material used in other areas of the case. The walnut looks great and is durable, but the back is a bit slick when set down on a surface.

The company advertises the extreme drop protection of the Limitless 3.0 with videos showing various drops. It's AiroShock material is used to absorb the energy of the drop. The material is present along the inside edges of the case.