Spigen cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Affordable prices, professional looks

Spigen has 14 case options for the new Galaxy S21 series and sent along seven variations for the S21 Ultra for us to test out. The cases range in price from $19.99 to $39.99 with most cases available in black.

The cases are made with flexible TPU material, provide drop protection with Air Cushion technology, and support wireless payments, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

The hardest part about testing seven options is figuring out which is best for my use.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S21 review and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review