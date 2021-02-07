Spigen cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Affordable prices, professional looks

First look: Galaxy S21 and everything else announced at Samsung Unpacked [in pictures]
Spigen has 14 case options for the new Galaxy S21 series and sent along seven variations for the S21 Ultra for us to test out. The cases range in price from $19.99 to $39.99 with most cases available in black.
The cases are made with flexible TPU material, provide drop protection with Air Cushion technology, and support wireless payments, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.
The hardest part about testing seven options is figuring out which is best for my use.
Spigen also sent seven case options for the smaller S21 5G. With the Phantom Violet and rose gold colors, the clear case option works well for showing off the available color options of the Galaxy S21 series and is sure to appeal to many buyers.
The Spigen Liquid Air case is the most affordable with a price of just $19.99. It is a minimalist type of case, only 1.2 ounces, that has texture all over the back and on the sides to significantly increase your ability to hold onto your phone safely and securely.
The case is made of flexible TPU material so is easy to install and remove, while still fitting securely into place on the phone.
Even though the case barely adds any extra dimensions to your phone, it does have a slightly raised edge around the quad-camera array to help protect the cameras.
The matte finish looks great on the matte back of the S21 series.
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is available in clear and matte black with the matte black material covering just the edges of the case. Thus, both color options have a hard plastic clear back to show off the color of your Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone.
The Ultra Hybrid case is available for $29.99. While the main back panel is clear polycarbonate, the edges are TPU so the material helps you grip your phone.
There is a protective edge around the rear camera array while prominent, tactile buttons make it easy to manipulate the power and volume.
Spigen's Air Cushion technology is used to help provide drop protection.
The sides of the Ultra Hybrid case extend just above the display so that your display is protected if you set it down on a surface.
The Spigen Tough Armor case is one of the most protective cases available from Spigen, but doesn't add much bulk to your phone. It is available in Black or Gunmetal for $39.99.
There is texture on the TPU edges to help you hold onto your phone with large buttons for power and volume. The corners are also designed to help protect your phone from impact too.
The Spigen Tough Armor case is constructed of an inner TPU material and tough rigid polycarbonate back/side piece that protects your phone from inadvertent drops.
The polycarbonate back extends around the camera opening to help protect the cameras. Even with the dual layers, the case works for wireless payments and charging.
I love having a kickstand on my cases to view media, but I'm pretty disappointed in the design here on the Tough Armor case. The thin plastic piece is easy to pop out of the rigid back panel piece, but there is no tension in the kickstand so it flops around through about 100 degrees.
If you want to use it to prop up your Galaxy S21, you need to be careful and use one hand to set your phone and the other to line up the kickstand just right. Spigen definitely needs to develop a better kickstand solution for this case in order for me to recommend it.
The inside back and sides of the Spigen Tough Armor case are lined with yellow impact foam. This material helps prevent scratches on your phone and protects it when dropped.
Due to the dual-layer design of this case, directions are provided to help you install and remove your Galaxy S21. The case offers a very secure fit and you may have difficulty removing your phone if you don't view the directions.
My favorite out of the seven samples that Spigen sent along is the Spigen Neo Hybrid case. This case is available in Gunmetal and has a dual-layer design with a rigid frame piece that offers protection and good looks.
There is a prominent ridge around the rear cameras to protect them from damage while the matte back material is textured for enhanced grip.
The hard polycarbonate material extends across the lower part of the back with stylish curves.
There are distinct buttons on the side that make volume control a breeze. Ample openings for the USB-C port, speakers, and microphones are also provided. Spigen advertises a 3D sound tunnel design on this case, but I have to figure out exactly what this design feature is on the case.
The Spigen Slim Armor CS case is a wallet case that offers protection and the ability to carry two cards with your phone. Unlike just about every other wallet case I have tested, wireless charging actually still works with two cards stored in the back of the case.
It's also one of the sleekest wallet cases I have ever tried so it still fits in your pockets where you would normally carry just the phone.
Spigen advertises room for two cards in the back compartment. You may be able to get three in there if you have a thin card, like a driver's license, but two with a piece of cash is the preferred limit.
The polycarbonate door of the Slim Armor CS slides open to reveal your cards with a notched upper section to help you lift up a card for easy removal. Cards stay inside securely so I don't think you will have to worry much about them falling out.
My transit card fits in the back nicely with my driver's license so with Samsung Pay setup I can carry the S21 with these cards and have everything I need. My ORCA transit card even activates the train payment with the card stored in the back of the case.
The Spigen Slim Armor CS is available for $39.99 in black. It is a dual-layer design so offers reliable drop protection.
Another favorite of mine is the Spigen Rugged Armor case, available in black for $24.99. It is a flexible TPU case with some cool design accents, including carbon fiber and glossy material.
The matte finish and textured edges help you hold onto your phone while very little size is added with this case.
The buttons on the S21 are not my favorite so I love when a case manufacturer provides defined buttons with texture to make activating things more reliable and easy to find without looking.
There is texture along the edges too so you can hold onto your phone with ease.
The Rugged Armor case also incorporates Spigen's Air Cushion technology so that drop protection is provided for your phone.
The inside back has matte and glossy finishes with grooves to spread the impact when dropped.
We have seen minimalist thin cases, virtually a skin, from other case makers so it makes sense for Spigen to offer a very lightweight and sleek case for its fans.
The Spigen Thin Fit case is better than a sticker with some side protection. As this image shows, there is also a prominent edge around the rear cameras to help protect them from damage.
The $19.99 case isn't built for long drops, but offers a solid scratch and bump layer to your phone.
Spigen offers its cases for all three Samsung Galaxy S21 variants. The Neo Hybrid case protects the S21 with the rose gold camera array appearing through the matte finish back.
The lovely Phantom Violet of the S21 shines through on the clear Ultra Hybrid case. A clear case like this is perfect to show off the various Phantom colors of the S21.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The rose gold of the cool camera module shows through the clear Ultra Hybrid case. There's an opening for the flash light next to the camera opening.
Spigen offers a wide range of case options for the new Galaxy S21 series with prices ranging from $19.99 to $39.99. All the cases are available in black with a couple subtle color options so they look great in the office.
