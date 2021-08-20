Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases and accessories

Who would have ever thought we'd be excited about flip phones again, but here we are. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has come a long way from the small flip phone of decades past. It's sleek, portable (yes, you can finally put it in your front jeans pocket), and makes a satisfying "snap" sound when you fold it.

However, it's best to put a protective case on it. Although Samsung claims the latest release of the Flip is 80% more durable than earlier folding versions, flip or folding phones don't have the best track record when it comes to durability. Samsung offers a one year warranty -- but it won't help if a deft snap goes wrong and your phone goes flying out of your hands. If you're not sold on a cover yet, think about the cost of replacing a smashed screen. Samsung offers one discounted screen replacement for $119 if you bought yours on or before December 31, 2020. Otherwise, expect to pay $499 to replace the inner screen through Samsung.

There aren't as many case options for the Z Flip 3 as you'd find for the Galaxy Z Fold as of yet, although that could change in the near future. Luckily, the cases available give you plenty of options based on how you use your device. The following Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases and accessories are designed to protect your investment, reducing the chances you'll have to pay nearly half the phone's cost to replace the screen.

VRS Design QuickStand case Give your hands a break and let the kickstand hold up your Z Flip 3 Amazon/VRS The rugged case by VRS is available at Amazon for about $30 and will prop your phone up without having to hold it up yourself or fold it in half. It could come in handy when you need to attend a video chat, or simply want to watch a movie or presentation on the go. VRS even took the mechanical hinge into account, integrating protection into the case at the part of the phone that could be most vulnerable to damage. The case is available in three industrial-looking colors of matte black, green, or dark silver. The biggest drawback is the clunkiness of the case, which detracts from the Z Flip's sleek design. However, it's still compatible with most wireless chargers, even if the armor around the phone is hefty. Pros: Full protection including hinge and corners

Three rich colors available

Kickstand for multiple viewing angles Cons: Case can be large and clunky

Phone ports are considerably recessed $30 at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G silicone cover with strap Strap your hand in and keep your Galaxy Z Flip 3 safe This silicone cover straps your hand into the phone case for maximum security. Strapping in may sound odd, but some phone users may appreciate having phone support around their hand, thanks to a nifty and stylish wide strap. Samsung designed a bold logo that reads "Flip" across the strap in bright colors. People who love labels will appreciate this fashionable touch. It's currently available at the Samsung Store for $39.99 in black or white. The silicone case will grip the phone nicely and act as a decent shock absorber. However, I've found silicone cases to be "sticky," collecting lint or even getting stuck in a pocket due to the material's grip. Regardless, you might get used to the strap design and never want to go back to a basic phone cover again. Pros: Silicone material provides protection

Wide strap wraps around your hand to secure the phone

Cool "Flip" logo on strap Cons: Case may affect wireless charging

Metal hardware at the end of the strap may catch on items $40 at Samsung

Spigen Air Skin clear case A thin, clear case that's nearly invisible but will protect your phone The Z Flip comes in some stunning colors, making it a crime to hide it behind a bulky case. You almost forget you have a case on your Z Flip when you choose Spigen's Air Skin for $24.99. It's made of a light, crystal clear polycarbonate material that fits snug to prevent your phone from getting scratched, while providing some shock absorption should you drop it. One of the issues with a clear case is how it discolors over time. Spigen claims the polycarbonate's clarity remains as clear as the original over time. Between the case clarity and the low-profile fit, you won't have to worry about the case detracting from Samsung's brilliant phone design. Pros: Clear, low-profile case with raised edges for protection

Compatible with all charging methods including wireless and plug-in

Slides in and out of pockets easily Cons: No hinge protection

Fingerprints and oils may show more readily than other matte designs $25 at Amazon

Nakedcellphone case with clip for Galaxy Z Flip Keep your Z Flip close to the hip for quick draws, cowboy style Although the Galaxy Z Flip is small enough to fit in your pocket when it's folded, Nakedcellphone's case can double as a belt holster so you can wear your device. A pouch-style holder may not be the first type of case you think about when looking into Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases. But if you prefer to handle the phone without a chunky cover on it, the pouch-style cover is available to protect it when it's not in use. Made of "vegetarian leather," the case is $16.95 on Amazon. The case comes with an integrated clip that can attach to a handbag or belt. There's also an integrated loop that you can run your belt through so your phone is secure and close to your body. A magnetic closure on the lap keeps the case shut -- even if you forget to close it yourself. Pros: Made with durable faux leather and nylon

Includes a belt loop and clip

Can fit a phone already in a case Cons: The pouch doesn't protect while you're handling the phone

Not a sleek case design $17 at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor case Protective case keeps your Flip phone -- and even the hinge -- intact Spigen is well-known for creating quality cases for Samsung's Galaxy line and the Tough Armor case may provide the most protection. You'll find that most of the cases for this style of phone come in two pieces, with no cover or protection for the middle hinge. Spigen's Tough Armor Case hasn't forgotten about the overlooked section. You can find the Tough Armor case on Amazon for $35.99. The case is constructed with foam tech that adds cushioning/shock resistance without too much bulk. Besides drop protection, the polycarbonate and TPU material protect the Z Flip 3 from scratches. Pros: Durable, shock-absorbing foam construction

Hinge protection

Integrated kickstand Cons: Only available in black $36 at Amazon

Samsung Silicone protective cover with ring Lower the chances of dropping your phone Some phone users love having a ring or pop-up socket at the back of their phones for easier grip while texting. The problem is, a silicone cover makes it next to impossible to peel and stick a ring or socket to the back of a phone -- the nature of the silicone prevents the adhesive from sticking. Samsung's protective cover comes with a built-in ring. It serves double duty -- slip it through a finger or clip/hang your phone from the ring. The Samsung cover retails for $39.99 and comes in three vintage colors of olive green, coral, and lavender, as well as classic black or transparent to show off your phone's tone. It's a good option if you're a power texter. Pros: Silicone provides scratch protection and shock absorption

Clear and black are available, although the vintage-inspired colors are bold

The integrated ring for your finger keeps the phone secure while texting Cons: Samsung's original cases tend to be more expensive $40 at Amazon

Orzero Edge to Edge screen protector Protect your Samsung's glass surface with a full screen protector A phone case does the job of protecting your phone from exterior scratches or the shock of getting dropped. However, the glass screen can get a lot of wear and tear from constantly tapping, swiping, and texting. Debris can cause small scratches on the glass, which could affect screen clarity over time. Orzero's screen protectors are designed to fit edge to edge for full coverage. You'll get three ultra-thin sets to swap out over time for $12.85, although Orzero backs their four-layer, bubble-free protectors with a lifetime replacement warranty. The protectors look like glass, but they're actually made from thermoplastic polyurethane. The feel is silky to the touch, delivering a glassy, high-definition look that keeps your Flip's screen looking brand new. Pros: Edge-to-edge screen protection

Easy to install

Guaranteed to be bubble-free when you follow the installation instructions Cons: Bubbles may take 24 hours to disappear

Requires installation of three separate pieces for full coverage $13 at Amazon

How did we choose these Z Flip 3 cases and accessories? As mentioned, there aren't many cases or accessories for the new Z Flip 3 as of yet. However, there are still enough options to potentially make selection overwhelming. To choose the products that made this roundup, we compared dozens of cases from Samsung and Amazon's sites. To narrow down the Amazon.com selections, the finalists had to have customer reviews of four stars or greater and be available for Prime same- or next-day delivery. Besides availability and positive customer reviews, features are key. Rugged, durable materials such as silicone or polyfoams improve shock absorbency, reducing the chances that your phone will shatter on impact after a fall. Designs with raised edges also add bumper-like protection. Most importantly, a case with well-fitting port openings that don't interfere with wireless charging are essential -- having to remove the case to charge the phone or plug in a peripheral is a hassle.

Which Z Flip 3 case or accessory is right for you? When deciding what type of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case is best for you, there are a few things to consider. If you're a purist, cases that add too much bulk or overly conceal the striking design of the Flip 3 are a no-go. Try a slim, transparent case such as the Spigen Air Skin clear case. When choosing a low-profile, minimalist case, check for adequate corner and hinge protection to reduce the chances of serious damage to your Flip 3. If you have a history of shattered phones, a more rugged case may be necessary. Spigen's Total Armor or VRS Design's QuickStand cases enclose the device with a hard shell. Lastly, power texters or those who often stream videos or attend Zoom meetings should look for a ring, strap, or kickstand to add function. The kickstand allows for hands-free use of the phone without having to fold it. The ring or strap keeps your phone securely attached to your hand or finger to reduce the chances of dropping it accidentally.

Can I use a Galaxy Z Flip case from an earlier model? A case is meant to snap on or fit snuggly to absorb impact and keep your phone protected. Using a case designed for an earlier model may not fit properly, causing issues. Debris can get into the improperly-fitting case, causing scratches on the phone's shell. Stick with a case exclusively made for the Flip 3. While there aren't many options available yet, that should change over the next few months as more manufacturers roll out models that are made exclusively for the Flip 3.

Do I need a glass screen protector if I have a phone case? As mentioned earlier, Samsung has made big improvements to its folding phone models. The company claims the latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 80% more durable than earlier models. However, the screen is the most important part of the phone. Installing a relatively inexpensive full screen protector, even if you have a case, could safeguard your investment, especially if you drop the phone. In addition, dirt and debris can make their way in -- even when the phone is folded -- causing scratches. It's much easier and cheaper to swap out the protector than to replace a scratched screen.

Can I charge my Z Flip wirelessly if it has a case? A quality Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case should not interfere with wireless charging. However, hard, bulky cases that encapsulate the device could increase how long it could take to fully charge the phone. When in doubt, ask the manufacturer before ordering a rugged, hard-shell case. Monitor charging performance once you receive it. If you see a difference in charging quality, you may have to weigh your options. You could remove the case each time you need to wirelessly charge, use a charging cable, or simply choose a different case.