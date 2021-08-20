Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases and accessories

While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is not the cheapest cell phone, it is certainly one of the best. With a unique design that makes it part smartphone and part tablet, it's the perfect phone for today's digital nomad. Because of this, it needs to be treated with care and further complemented where possible to get the most out of what it has to offer. Luckily, there are a lot of options on the market to help users do this.

We recommend the following products to protect, integrate, and boost your Galaxy Z Fold 3 experience in your everyday life.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid case Best shock proof, crystal clear case to show off your Z Fold 3 For users looking to protect their Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case will help keep their phone looking great while also showcasing the phone's original design. Made out of thermoplastic polyurethane, the case is able to transform to any shape you want your Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be in, while still giving you easy access to all of the phone's inputs and buttons. Our favorite thing about this case is that you can wirelessly charge while the case is on. You can also still PowerShare, too, if you have bluetooth headphones. This means no more taking off your phone's case each time you want to take advantage of wireless charging. Specifically made for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, this case looks and feels like it is a part of the phone's original design. Whether you want to show off your phone or appreciate its unique design, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is good at both. Pros: Made to fit the Galaxy Z Fold 3 perfectly

Keeps screen and camera from lying on flat surfaces

Does not hide the Galaxy Z Fold 3 design

Does not interfere with PowerShare or wireless charging Cons: Because of the flexibility of the case, the material does not feel high end to some users $40 at Amazon

Intoval wireless charging station Wirelessly charge your Galaxy Z Fold 3 for fast charging The Intoval wireless charging station is a must-have for your nightstand. Simply place your Galaxy Z Fold 3 onto the charging platform and your phone will immediately begin charging. Once the battery has reached 100%, the charging lights will go off, indicating that your phone is fully charged. If you have a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds, the charging station works with these, too. Again, simply place them on the appropriate platform and they will immediately begin charging. You can purchase the Intoval wireless charging station in either black or white. Each kit comes with everything you need to begin charging your Samsung devices, including a wall adapter for the USB cable. Pros: Wirelessly charge all of your Samsung devices

Charges each device fast

Fast and easy to set up

Phone charging light goes off once phone is fully charged

360 day replacement or refund policy Cons: Not compatible with Apple Watch $40 at Amazon

Orzero Soft TPU screen protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 A screen protector that actually folds with the inside screen The technology of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is impressive, yet somehow we're almost equally impressed by the Ozero screen protector. The protector for the inside screen of your Galaxy Z Fold 3 actually folds in half without cracking or bubbling, making it an essential purchase for your investment. It can take a little patience lining the screen protectors up with your phone, but that's true of all screen protectors. Installation only takes a few minutes, but once you're done, your phone's screens are fully protected. Each purchase comes with a total of six screen protectors -- three for your front screen and three for your inside screen. For only $17, it's quite the bargain to protect your phone against everyday scratches and drops. Pros: Comes with three screen protectors for both the Galaxy Z Fold 3's front and inside screens

Thermoplastic polyurethane provides maximum protection for your phone's screens

All Orzero screen protectors come with a lifetime replacement

Screen feels silky smooth Cons: Like most screen protectors, the Ozero screen protector may require some tweaking to line everything up on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 $17 at Amazon

S Pen Fold Edition Made specifically for the Z Fold 3 If you want to edit photos on your Galaxy Z Fold 3, then you'll want to consider purchasing the Samsung S Pen Fold Edition. With a 1.5 mm pen tip, it's so precise you'll feel like you're writing with a real pen. It makes taking notes and signing PDFs a breeze. For once, you'll actually recognize your own writing on a tablet. Unlike most other gadgets these days, the Samsung S Pen Fold Edition actually requires a lithium ion battery, but this is actually a good thing. It means you won't have to plug it in and charge it every day. Edit and write at your leisure without worrying about how long you have until you need to charge. Because it's made specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold Edition, you can pull up Air Command menu with the simple click of a button. Quickly pull up features like Screen Write and Smart Select to keep your workflow up to speed. Pros: Perfectly balanced and comfortable to hold

Shorter and lighter than the S Pen Pro

Made specifically for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cons: Will need to purchase a special phone case if you want to carry it with you at all times $50 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 phone case with S Pen Fold Edition A protective case that comes with the S Pen Fold Edition For only $80, this case/pen combo is a steal. Made by Samsung, this case is constructed with the Galaxy Z Fold 3's exact dimensions and needs in mind. Never worry about dropping your phone again. This case will keep it protected. If you're a fan of wireless charging, you can still do so with this case. Simply place it on your wireless charging station, and it will work the same as if the case wasn't even there. The coolest thing about this package is that it comes with the S Pen Fold Edition, which was solely made for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The case even has a slot to slip the pen inside so you're never without your stylus. Edit photos, take notes, or sign important legal documents all while on the go. Pros: Compatible with wireless charging

S Pen Fold Edition is included

Shockproof to protect your phone against drops and impacts Cons: Case and pen will make your Galaxy Z Fold 3 heavier than you may be used to $80 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds 12mm speakers that feel like you're in a recording studio Apple AirPods may have been the first significant bluetooth earbuds on the market, but that doesn't make them the best. The current generation of Samsung's Galaxy Buds offers some of the clearest sounds and deepest bass tones on the market today -- whether you're talking about headphones, earbuds, wired, or wireless. Wireless charge them on top of your Galaxy Z Fold 3, or on top of your wireless charge station. This means that, with the proper setup, you won't need a separate wire for your phone and earbuds. Our favorite thing about these earbuds are the available colors you can order them in. Unlike Apple, Samsung offers four colors for users to choose from, including bronze, white, black, and red. Choose the color that suits you and your wardrobe best. Pros: Great bass

Crystal clear sound

Can be purchased in black, red, white, and bronze

Comes with active noise to cancel out background noises Cons: Noise level can get too high if you're not careful $130 at Amazon

How did we choose these Z Fold 3 cases and accessories? We chose the above products understanding the needs of the common user. To get the most out of today's cell phone technology, cell phones require an array of peripherals to help them function to the best of their abilities. Protective cases and screen covers are essential, but to optimize your experience you need a few more things such as wireless charging stations, styluses, and earbuds. Of course, we also kept online reviews in mind, too. If numerous reviews painted a product in a bad light because of a recurring problem, that product was then removed from consideration. Lastly, we also found it important that the product be easily obtainable for many budgets. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is far from the cheapest phone on the market, but it is an investment for many users. Because of this, we didn't find it necessary to review the most luxurious option for every accessory. After all, the best products are often not the most expensive.

Which Z Fold 3 case or accessory is right for you? Each user has a different need. For many people, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a mobile workstation/backpack. It has everything you need to work, take notes, and attend virtual meetings. If this is you, strongly consider the S Pen Fold Edition -- either on its own or with the hard case. You'll be glad you did and might even wonder why you waited so long to do so. Indeed, there's something to be said about knowing you have everything you need packed neatly together in your back pocket. If you envision yourself routinely listening to music or watching movies on your Galaxy Z Fold 3, opt for the Samsung earbuds. The sound is amazing, and it makes watching movies in bed at night that much more enjoyable. You get crystal clear sound without having to worry about whether you're waking someone up. For us, the charging station is also a must have. At first it was simply convenient to not need three USB cables all of the time. Then it changed and became a necessity. Once you have it you never have to worry about damaged USB ports/inserts again, nor do you have to worry about whether your devices are actually charging when they're plugged in. The convenience is simply too great to pass up once you've experienced it. At the very least, of course, you need to protect your Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a proper case and screen protector. We recommend the ones above because of function and price. If you don't need the pen, consider the see-through case because the Galaxy Z Fold 3's construction is simply so unique that it shouldn't be hidden. If you're a workhorse and need the pen, opt for function over design because having somewhere to store your pen can be a godsend at times.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 fragile? It's a versatile phone, and because of this, it is a little more fragile than what you may be used to. A protective, shockproof case is highly recommended, as are protective screen covers.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G ready? Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is 5G ready. If you live near a 5G tower, you'll be able to stream faster than ever before.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 water resistant? Yes, the Fold 3 is water resistant. Keep in mind this is not the same as being waterproof. You shouldn't swim or shower with your Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it is not meant to withstand that type of abuse. It has a waterproof rating of IPX8, which means if it is temporarily submerged in water that is one meter or less, it should be fine as long as it is promptly removed.

Can you connect a keyboard to Galaxy Z Fold 3? Yes, it is possible to connect a keyboard and mouse to your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and thus practically turn it into a PC. Many users connect their phone to a wireless smart display by using a Miracast-enabled display. This way, their phone's seven-inch screen is enlarged to a more comfortable size. Any Bluetooth-enabled keyboard should work with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We recommend this one because it, too, folds up and can be easily stored in one's pocket.