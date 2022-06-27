There are a lot of reasons why you may want to monitor your weight: Maybe you're an athlete or are having a baby, or maybe you're simply on a fitness adventure to monitor or lose weight. Whatever the reason, you need the right scale.
Today, bathroom scales have been seriously revamped to offer all sorts of smart features that can help both monitor and improve your health. If you need a new bathroom scale, consider one of these best smart bathroom scales for your home or office.
The Withings Body+ Scale is packed with features and at an affordable price when compared to other similar models. It is Wi-Fi compatible and syncs with more than 100 different health and fitness apps, like Fitbit and Google Fit. If you have an Apple Watch, it syncs with that, too, using Apple Health for tracking.
Reporting is fantastic, with several stats that include the following:
Athletes are sure to enjoy Athlete Mode, a specialized bonus feature for those who like to stay fit. There is also a built-in Pregnancy Tracker for users who are expecting, plus a baby mode to help after your new bundle of joy arrives. With its exclusive Health Mate, the scale focuses on full body composition, studying your body and movements to provide tailored health insights specifically for your needs. It offers what it calls real-world impact, immediately showing the consequences of poor decisions when you make changes to your daily routine.
Pros
Cons
The Eufy Smart Scale P1 is a scale I have in my own home, a purchase from my tech-savvy hubby during one of our more serious fitness kicks. Introduced by Anker Innovations in 2016, this is a digital scale with wireless capability and a large LED display. It tracks 14 total measurements, including:
The Bluetooth-enabled body fat scale performs a body composition analysis to help you pinpoint areas for improvement. With two pairs of G-shaped sensors, the scale is capable of more accurate measurements, helping you to track the little nuances of your weight gain and loss. For better tracking, the scale also integrates with other apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. You can pair your Smart Scale to the EufyHome app for easy results and tracking. Plus, this app is an excellent fit for large groups, allowing up to 16 users on a single account. However, it is not suitable for pregnant women.
Pros
Cons
With the FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, there is easy step-on technology that activates four high precision sensors and four electrodes. It is compatible with several different apps after you down the Fitindex app, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. It also works with your Fitbit and Apple Watch.
There are 13 total body composition measurements, including:
It is family-friendly with separate user profiles available. Instead of many other smart bathroom scales, this is one that allows for unlimited user profiles so the whole family can get involved. Together, you can create goals and monitor each other's progress when you use the companion app. Plus, parents will likely appreciate the baby mode that helps you track your baby's development.
Pros
Cons
The QardioBase 2 is both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, so you can access the app from Android or iOS or use your Kindle or Apple Watch. You can also sync with other popular fitness apps, like Google Fit, Samsung Health, My Fitness Pal, and Google Fit. Either way, this smart bathroom scale will store and track your data, keeping it available to share at any time. Set and track goals with weekly guided targets to help you on the path to your very best health. It includes several different types of measurements, including:
There is also a pregnancy mode for expecting moms that syncs to QardioBase for progress tracking. It is rechargeable after one year and includes an auto-start feature with recognition for up to eight users.
Pros
Cons
With a bright LED display, the Wyze Scale keeps it simple and does not overwhelm with too much information. The corresponding Wyze app provides detailed metrics, as only your weight and body fat will be displayed on the actual scale. However, you can easily adjust the settings so the app always syncs with your scale's latest information.
There are 12 different body metrics provided, including:
Up to eight users can use the scale, about average for smart bathroom scales, and with unlimited sharing, you have the ability to share your results with family and friends. It is easy to see trends over time, so you can see what is working and what is not for your health. Just step on, and the scale comes to life, using four sensors to measure your weight to the 10th of a pound.
Pros
Cons
The Withings Body+ Scale gets our vote for the best smart bathroom scale, thanks to Wi-Fi capability, multiple modes, and an affordable price tag. However, there are a few other picks that we also recommend for the best smart bathroom scale based on what you are seeking.
Cost
Wi-Fi
Special Modes
Withings Body+ Scale
$99
Yes
Athlete, baby, pregnancy
Eufy Smart Scale P1
$44.99
No
Baby, pregnancy
FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
$22.99
Yes
Pregnancy
QardioBase 2
$149
Yes
Pregnancy
Wyze Scale
$99
Yes
Athlete, baby, pregnancy
To help you find the best smart bathroom scale for your family, consider our expert recommendations for each scale.
Choose this product...
If you want...
Withings Body+ Scale
A well-rounded, affordable app
Eufy Smart Scale P1
A scale worthy of multiple users
FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
A feature-rich smart scale
QardioBase 2
A stylish scale that's top in its class
Wyze Scale
An affordable, quality scale
Include a "Which is the right ___ for you?" section formatted in a listicle item shortcode.
In this section, break down a buying tree for readers based on their use cases. Make a two-column chart (see live example here or see below) to visually lay out the use cases.
In searching for the best smart bathroom scales, we consider several factors, including these.
Compatibility: Several smart bathroom scales link to different apps, such as the ones seen here. If you plan on using a fitness app or tracker like Apple Health, FitBit, or MyFitnessPal, it is important to ensure that your bathroom scale is compatible with each app.
Connectivity: If you plan on syncing to these apps, you will need a smart bathroom scale that is either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi compatible. Most of the best smart bathroom scales offer Wi-Fi connectivity for easier tracking and faster progress.
Measurements: Each smart bathroom scale may use different metrics to track your progress, such as body mass index (BMI), muscle mass, and body water percentage. Consider which measurements are most important to you and check to see if these are included with your new smart bathroom scale.
Special modes: Some smart bathroom scales have exclusive settings designed for particular circumstances, like those who are pregnant or have a newborn. Other scales may have special modes for athletes, adding custom features and metrics specifically designed for the active user.
Cost: Budget is always a concern for most consumers, so we compare price tags to find the most competitively priced smart bathroom scales with the best tech and features.
A smart bathroom scale works similarly to other fitness trackers like smartwatches, fitness rings, and armbands. These electronic scales are able to provide far more details than just your weight, giving invaluable insights into your past and present health. These smart bathroom scales use special technology known as bioelectrical impedance analysis.
A smart bathroom scale can be an invaluable tool to help you lose weight and track your health patterns. It can also provide targeted information for special goals, like prenatal care or an athletic regimen. However, you should always consult your doctor about use and continue to receive regular health exams.
While searching for the best smart bathroom scales, these are some of the picks that almost made our list.
While shopping for health-related products, be sure to check out our recommendations for the best fitness trackers, best smartwatch, and best sports watch for your fitness needs!