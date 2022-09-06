'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Smart scales can do more than tell you how much weight you've gained or lost this week. When connected to different apps like Apple Health or FitBit, you can keep an eye on things like water weight percentages, bone and muscle mass, and even BMI changes. You can also better track changes over time to spot issues you may need to talk to your doctor about or adjust your diet and exercise plans to avoid weight plateaus.
Some smart scales let you set up multiple user profiles so you and your spouse or roommate can separately track your health without interfering with each other's information. To help you choose the best smart scale for you and your needs, I've created a list of the best smart scales on the market right now. I've broken down their features and price points to help you find the right fit for your health journey as well as your budget.
Features: Two color options | Battery life of 18 months | Free app
Packed with features, the Withings Body+ Scale has an affordable price compared to similar models. The scale is Wi-Fi compatible and syncs with more than 100 different health and fitness apps, like Fitbit and Google Fit. If you have an Apple Watch, it syncs with that, too, using Apple Health for tracking. Reporting is fantastic, and the scale offers several measurements for body fat, body mass index (BMI), water percentage, as well as muscle and bone mass.
Athletes are sure to enjoy Athlete Mode, a specialized bonus feature for those who like to stay fit. The scale also includes a built-in Pregnancy Tracker for users who are expecting, plus a baby mode to help after your new bundle of joy arrives. With its exclusive Health Mate, the scale focuses on full body composition, studying your body and movements to provide tailored health insights. It also offers what it calls real-world impact, which immediately shows results when you make changes to your daily routine.
Features: Measures up to 396 pounds | Bio-impedance analysis | Bluetooth 4.2
The Eufy Smart Scale P1 is the scale I purchased during a serious fitness kick. Introduced by Anker Innovations in 2016, this digital scale has a large LED display and wireless capability. It tracks 14 total measurements, including body fat, weight, BMI, muscle mass, and bone mass.
The Bluetooth-enabled body fat scale performs a body composition analysis to help you pinpoint areas for improvement. With two pairs of G-shaped sensors, the scale is capable of more accurate measurements, helping you track the nuances of your weight gain and loss. For better tracking, the scale also integrates with other apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. You can pair your Smart Scale to the EufyHome app for easy results and tracking. Plus, this app is an excellent fit for large groups, allowing up to 16 users on a single account. However, it is not suitable for pregnant women.
Features: Two color options | Baby mode | Progress tracking
With the FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, there is easy step-on technology that activates four high precision sensors and four electrodes. It is compatible with several different apps after you down the Fitindex app, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. It also works with your Fitbit and Apple Watch. The scale offers 13 total body composition measurements, including body fat, water percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, and body age
Unlike other smart scales, this scale allows for unlimited user profiles so the whole family can get involved. Together, you can create goals and monitor each other's progress when you use the companion app. Plus, parents will likely appreciate the baby mode that helps you track your baby's development.
Features: Up to eight users | Pregnancy mode | Charges via USB cable
The QardioBase 2 is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, so you can access the app from Android and iOS, or with your Kindle or Apple Watch. You can also sync with popular fitness apps, like Google Fit, Samsung Health, and MyFitnessPal. This smart scale stores and tracks your data, so it's available to share at any time.
Set and track goals with guided weekly targets to help you on your health journey. It includes several different measurements, including BMI, body fat and muscle percentages, water weight, and bone mass. There is also a pregnancy mode for expecting moms that syncs to QardioBase for progress tracking. It requires recharging after one year and includes an auto-start feature with recognition for up to eight users.
Features: Tracks heart rate | Up to eight users | Syncs automatically
With a bright LED display, the Wyze Scale keeps it simple. The Wyze app provides detailed metrics, while only your weight and body fat are displayed on the actual scale. However, you can easily adjust settings so the app immediately syncs with your scale's latest information. The scale provides 12 different body metrics, including body fat, lean body mass, and heart rate.
Up to eight users can use the scale, which is average for smart scales. With unlimited sharing, you caj share your results with family and friends. It's easy to see trends over time, so you can see what lifestyle changes are working (or not) for your health. When you step on, the scale comes to life and uses four sensors to measure your weight to the 10th of a pound.
The Withings Body+ Scale is ZDNET's choice for best smart scale due to its Wi-Fi capability, multiple modes, and affordable price tag. However, our list of best smart scales includes various options so you can find one that fits your goals and budget.
|Smart scale
Cost
Wi-Fi
Special Modes
Withings Body+ Scale
$79
Yes
Athlete, baby, pregnancy
Eufy Smart Scale P1
$45
No
Baby, pregnancy
FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
$21
Yes
Pregnancy
QardioBase 2
$149
Yes
Pregnancy
Wyze Scale
$35.98
Yes
Athlete, baby, pregnancy
To help you find the best smart scale for your family, consider our expert recommendations for each scale.
Choose this smart scale...
If you want...
Withings Body+ Scale
The best overall option
Eufy Smart Scale P1
A family-friendly scale
FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale
A feature-rich smart scale
QardioBase 2
A stylish scale that's top in its class
Wyze Scale
An affordable, quality scale
In searching for the best smart scales, we considered several factors:
A smart scale works similarly to other fitness trackers like smartwatches, fitness rings, and armbands. These electronic scales provide far more data than just your weight, offering invaluable insights into your past and present health. These smart scales use special technology known as bioelectrical impedance analysis to collect data about your body.
A smart scale can be an invaluable tool to help you lose weight and track health patterns. It can also provide targeted information for special goals, like prenatal care or athletic regimens. However, you should always consult your doctor and continue to receive regular health exams.
