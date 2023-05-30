'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
There's a lot to pack and remember when preparing for an international trip: passports, IDs, luggage, and more. Just don't forget to include a capable charger in the mix before you end up stranded without directions or a pocketable translator.
Also: These are my 5 must-have devices for work travel now
But not just any charger is fit to power your devices abroad given different countries use various outlets. So that you're prepared no matter where your international travels take you, we compiled a list of chargers that can easily adapt to different port types and voltages. Here are our top picks based on socket types, voltage output, build, and price.
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter tech specs: Size: 2.8 x 1.97 x 2.05 inches | Weight: 5.1 ounces | Maximum voltage: 240 volts | Types: A/B, C/E/F, G, I, J, L, N
With a 4.7 star rating from verified Amazon customers, it's clear consumers love the product -- and they're not alone. I personally fell in love with this best travel plug adapter on recent travels to Italy and Malta, and I could not be more grateful for its help in keeping my devices charged and operating throughout my two-week trip.
This is an all-in-one adapter that incorporates four separate plugs. Together, they cover over 150 countries, including Canada, Ireland, Spain, Australia, Argentina, and - you guessed it - Italy. This adapter is capable of reaching 240 volts, so you charge up to six devices using the USB-A, USB-C, and AC options. That means you are not just restricted to charging your phone; you can also charge your tablet, camera, and headset. And, at just five ounces, it is lightweight enough to take with you on travel.
However, this is not a voltage converter, so you will need to purchase a separate device for higher-powered items like your hair dryer or curling iron.
Also: These are the travel essentials you need, according to tech and travel experts
Bestek Universal Travel Adapter tech specs: Size: 7.4 x 6.8 x 1.8 inches
| Weight: 1.15 pounds | Maximum voltage: 240 volts | Types: A/B, G, I
The Bestek Universal Travel Adapter makes it easy, including a voltage converter so that you don't have to make a separate purchase. The unit is designed for 110V devices and can convert voltage in countries like Australia and Japan up to 240V. The safety protections are four-fold: this travel plug adapter is armed with over-current, over-load, over-heat and short-circuit protections.
Equipped with four USB ports and three AC sockets, you can charge up to seven different devices. Additionally, it includes an EU power cable, with three different international adapters to suit U.S., UK, and Australian plugs. Overall, this outlet works in over 150 countries like Japan, China, New Zealand, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Columbia, and the Philippines.
This adapter comes in a compact build that includes a five-foot detachable power cable in case outlets aren't conveniently positioned.
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter tech specs: Size: 2.75 x 1.5 x 3.75 inches | Weight: 12.8 ounces | Maximum voltage: 100 volts | Types: A/B, C/E/F, G, I
The Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit is another versatile pick that makes for a great all-in-one plug adapter.
At 100 volts, this unit comes equipped with multiple outlets: two A and B types -- mostly found in America, two USB quick-charge ports, and a micro USB cable. This variety allows you to charge a number of devices, including your smartphone and laptop. Even better, it includes fast-charging technology to work with the Quick-Charge feature on devices like your Samsung Galaxy. Built-in surge protection helps to keep your devices safe while they charge.
This model works with six different adapter types, making it suitable for locations in North America, the UK, Australia, Asia, and more. Plus, it is extremely light, so it won't weigh you down as you travel.
Targus World Power Travel Adapter tech specs: Size: 5.6 x 3 x 7.6 inches | Weight: 5.1 ounces | Maximum voltage: 250 volts | Types: North America, Europe, UK, Australia and Asia Pacific
Thanks to its compact design, weighing less than five ounces, the Targus World Power is ZDNET's choice for the best portable plug adapter. Its small footprint makes it easy to throw in your bag and take with you on the go, whether you're running to the office or traveling to another country.
Its design features universal faceplates with red safety shutters for extra protection against contact with harmful electrical currents. For greater versatility, there are three interchangeable adapters that you can switch out based on your needs. This travel plug adapter works in several countries throughout Europe, the UK, and Asia, as well as in Australia. No matter adapter you choose, your adapter will connect directly to your AC power cord.
Zendure Passport III tech specs: Size: 6.61 x 4.25 x 2.32 inches | Weight: 9.6 ounces
| Maximum voltage: 250 volts | Types: A/B, C/E/F, G, I, J, L, N
One of the best things about the Zendure Passport III is its ability to provide ultra-fast charging for your devices. With easy USB connectivity, it works with a number of different devices, whether it is your laptop, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, digital camera, or Nintendo Switch. No matter which device you need to charge, there are five total USB ports that are all available and waiting. An extra AC outlet is also included.
There is the added peace of mind of short circuit protection with 250-volt power. This device can recover from overload an incredible 6,000 times without requiring attention. Having tested it himself, ZDNET contributor, Adrian Kingsley-Hughes is impressed with the intentional design. "On the safety side, it's built using the care and attention to detail that I expect from a Zendure product," he says.
This best travel plug adapter works in over 200 countries within Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom, as well as Australia and Canada.
Users agree, and so do I - the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter is the best travel plug adapter to have at your side when you travel. It's an affordable option that comes packed with power and is versatile enough to work in more than 150 countries.
To see how it compares, here's a quick overview of the best travel plug adapters you can buy by price, max voltage output, and port types.
Best travel plug adapter
Price
Max voltage
Port type
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
$23
240 volts
A/B, C/E/F, G, I, J, L, N
BESTEK Universal Travel Adapter
$33
240 volts
A/B, G, I
Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit
$36
110 volts
A/B, C/E/F, G, I
Targus World Power Travel Adapter
$18.50
250 volts
North America, Europe, UK, Australia and Asia Pacific
Zendure Passport III
$80
250 volts
A/B, C/E/F, G, I, J, L, N
I get it - travel plug adapters can all look the same. Consider these expert suggestions to help you find the best one for your needs.
Choose this best travel plug adapter...
If you want...
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
The best travel plug adapter you can buy. This wall charger is a lightweight option that has all the plugs you need.
Bestek Universal Travel Adapter
A built-in voltage converter with your travel plug adapter. This skips the hassle of having to purchase a separate device and packs in plenty of outlet options.
Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit
A multi-piece set for greater versatility. You can use this adapter in any number of countries.
Targus World Power Travel Adapter
The best lightweight travel plug adapter. At less than five ounces, this model is lightweight enough to take with you on the go.
Zendure Passport III
Fast charging. This includes pass-through charging to speed things up even more.
There are several factors that can help you find the best travel plug adapter for your needs.
Socket type: There are many different types of outlets that are used throughout the world. Before you travel, check the type of outlet that is used in your destination. If you are not sure, you can check Ceptic's handy guide to find out which outlets work in which countries.
Voltage: Each outlet can supply a different amount of electricity, depending on the country, so you will need a voltage converter if there is a difference in voltage. The best travel plug adapters range from 110 volts to 250 volts, so check the electrical requirements for your destination country so you can be sure that a voltage converter is not necessary.
Build: Look for convenient, thoughtful construction that incorporates multiple plugs for all of your devices. A lightweight build is an extra bonus for travel, so your adapter does not weigh down your bags.
Price: The cost of the best travel plug adapter can vary from less than $20 to more than $100, depending on the type you choose. If you choose one of the best travel plug adapters, be prepared to spend between $18 and $80, depending on the brand and retailer you pick.
The best travel plug adapters simplify travel by giving you a place to charge all of your devices. It works with foreign electrical outlets to provide you with seamless charging. It is a cost-effective way to charge multiple devices simultaneously without the need for multiple cords or outlets. There are also integrated safety features to protect your devices while they charge.
There are three types of travel adapters that you can buy: individual, all-in-one, and universal. Here are the main differences.
Individual travel plug adapters: These travel plug adapters are country-specific, working with a specific type of outlet. If you travel often, this may not be ideal, as you will need to purchase separate adapters to work with each country.
All-in-one travel plug adapters: These travel plug adapters are designed to work with several different types of devices, integrating multiple plugs into a single design. They can be used in multiple countries, giving greater flexibility.
Universal travel plug adapters: This kind of adapter is designed to work with any outlet, so it is a safe bet when you are not sure of your exact travel plans. All of the adapters included on our list fall into this category.
There are many places to buy a travel plug adapter, including your local airport. However, you may not find the best deal or variety if you do not know where to look. Amazon often offers the best pricing and selection of travel plug adapters. Walmart and Best Buy are other popular retailers that I like for availability and affordability.
In my search, I also found these best travel plug adapters that may be worth your consideration.
If you have Apple devices that need charging, trust the original to get the job done.
This all-in-one travel plug adapter works in over 150 countries.
Save both money and time with the best compact travel plug adapter.