Top 5 Best TVs for Gaming 2022: Sony vs LG vs Samsung

A dedicated gaming TV can be a huge boost to your play experience, with dedicated modes that lower input latency, boost response times, and sync refresh rates. Console gamers have plenty of options to choose from while shopping for a TV, since brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and even TCL offer models with dedicated gaming modes, high native refresh rates, VRR support, and plenty of connectivity options for anyone who owns more than one console. Sony even went so far as to optimize all of their latest TVs for play on the PlayStation 5, working in tandem with Sony-specific technology and programming to get the most out of your console. No matter what platform you prefer, though, there's a gaming TV out there to suit your console. I've rounded up a list of the best gaming TVs available and broken down their features to help you find the perfect fit for your space.

Samsung Q80A Best overall Samsung Screen size: 65-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Quantum HDR 12X | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | VRR support: Adaptive sync If you want the best of the best when it comes to a TV specifically for gaming, the Samsung Q80A is it. The 65-inch, QLED screen is capable of producing up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut while the updated Quantum processor uses AI to analyze games, movies, and shows scene-by-scene to give you the best native and upscaled 4K resolution possible. The speakers use object tracking sound to follow the on-screen action for a more immersive experience. Or you can use a compatible soundbar and speakers with Q Symphony to have them work in tandem with the TV's speakers for true surround sound. The TV has integrated sensors that monitor ambient light and sound to automatically adjust screen brightness and volume so you can enjoy your games in almost any environment. And with both the Multi-view and Tap view features, you can watch multiple video sources at once, and share them instantly by touching your Samsung mobile device to the TV; which is perfect for pulling up walkthrough videos when you encounter tricky puzzles or particularly difficult boss fights. The dedicated game mode lets you monitor frame rate, refresh rate, Bluetooth accessory settings, and input lag in real-time so you can catch issues before they can ruin your gameplay. Pros: Adaptive picture and sound

Excellent picture and sound

Dedicated game mode Cons: Expensive at bigger screen sizes

No Dolby Vision support

LG C1 Best picture quality LG Screen size: 65-inch | Resolution: 65-inches | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 | Panel type: OLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | VRR support: Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync If picture quality is your top priority for console gaming, the LG C1 is the best option for upgrading your space. The OLED panel produces stunning color, detailing, and contrast for some of the most lifelike images you can get in a TV. It also supports Dolby Vision for even better detailing and color volume and Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound. The game optimizer mode allows you to switch on either Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync VRR features and control contrast and white balance for a smooth playback experience; which is boosted further by the TV's native 120Hz refresh rate and Motion pro feature that simulates higher refresh rates to reduce motion blur and screen stuttering. Pros: OLED panel

G-Sync and FreeSync support

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support Cons: Very expensive

Sony X90J Best for PlayStation 5 Sony Screen size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: | Panel type: LED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | VRR support: Adaptive sync For console gamers who prefer the PlayStation 5 over others, the Sony Z90J is the perfect pairing for it. Sony has specifically designed this TV to be optimized for gaming on the PS5, with adaptive sync technology for smoother playback, Dolby Vision support for enhanced detailing and color, a 120Hz native refresh rate, and input response time as low as 8.5ms. It also uses Sony's Acoustic multi-audio technology which tracks the on-screen action for a more immersive sound experience; the TV's speakers also use Dolby Atmos audio processing for room-filling virtual surround sound. The X90J supports both Chromecast and AirPlay, so you can mirror your iOS or Android mobile devices and play mobile games on a bigger screen. Pros: Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Adaptive sync

Good input response time Cons: No G-Sync or FreeSync support

Only 2 HDMI 2.1 inputs

LG NanoCell 75 Series 86-inch Best big screen LG Screen size: 86-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: HDR10 | Panel type: LED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | VRR support: No If your gaming space has room for a big-screen TV, the LG NanoCell 75 Series 86-inch is a great option. The truly large screen gives you plenty of viewing space to appreciate every detail of your favorite games without being overwhelming. The LED panel works with HDR10 technology for enhanced detailing and color in both native and upscaled 4K resolution. While it doesn't support VRR technology like G-Sync or FreeSync, the native 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smoother playback experience while the game optimizer mode provides lower latency and the ability to control contrast, white balance, and Bluetooth peripheral settings. The voice-enabled remote works with both Alexa and Hey Google to give you hands-free controls over both your new TV and connected consoles, so you can boot up your Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch with just a word. Pros: 120Hz refresh rate

Dedicated game mode

Voice controls Cons: No Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos support

No VRR support

TCL 6 Series 8K TV Best for futureproofing your gaming space TCL Screen size: 65-inches | Resolution: 8K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | VRR support: Adaptive sync With the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 bringing native 4K resolution to gaming and being able to support 8K resolution, you'll want the TCL 6 Series 8K to keep up with what your console can handle. Especially as gaming comes to embrace ultra-high definition graphics as a standard of quality. This 65-inch model is one of the most affordable 8K TVs on the market, retailing for about $2,000. This isn't exactly pocket change, but compared to LG, Sony, and Samsung's 8K models which can cost up to $8,000 depending on screen size, it's almost downright cheap. It supports both Adaptive sync and Dolby Vision for smooth gameplay and enhanced detailing while the 120Hz refresh rate prevents screen tearing and motion blur. The THX certified game mode provides cinematic audio, lower-latency input, and lower response times to give you an immersive experience and an extra edge in both online matches and solo missions. Pros: Affordable for 8K

Dolby Vision support

Adaptive sync support

THX certified game mode Cons: No Dolby Atmos support

No native 8K games/streaming content yet

How did we choose these gaming TVs? Along with price, I chose gaming TVs with different screen sizes to fit into different gaming spaces, VRR support, high native refresh rates, and plenty of connection options for anyone who has more than one console. I also chose TV models with dedicated gaming modes that boosted input response times and lowered input lag for a smoother gameplay experience.

Which gaming TV is right for you? If you're in the market for a new TV just for gaming, or that will be primarily used for gaming, you'll want to make sure that it has some sort of adaptive sync feature to match different consoles and game programming, enough connection options for all of your consoles, and a screen that is both big enough for you to see what's going on but not so big that it overwhelms your space.

What size TV should I get for gaming? While it's tempting to get that 85 or 97-inch TV, chances are, it won't even fit in your space. The best way to find your ideal TV size is to measure, in inches, from where your TV will be placed on a stand or wall mounted to where you will be sitting, and then divide that distance in half. So if your couch is 120 inches (10 feet) from the TV, your ideal TV size would be about 60 inches. You can go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what is available from the brand and what your budget allows, but a screen that is too big will overwhelm your space and might even cause motion sickness. While a TV that is entirely too small will make your room feel like a huge cavern and be difficult to see from your preferred gaming perch.

Can I use a TV as a monitor for my gaming PC? You absolutely could! A 32 or 43-inch TV can be a great, and more affordable, option compared to a dedicated gaming monitor. Though there is a bit of a tradeoff, since a TV isn't really meant to be seen that up-close so colors and details may look a bit odd, and a TV won't have the same refresh rate capabilities. Though most new TVs have 60 or 120Hz refresh rates, so you can still get a great, smooth gaming experience.

What refresh rate is good for gaming? For console gaming, either 60 or 120Hz is just right to get smooth gameplay. PC games allow for higher refresh rates, since their coding has to account for tons of different factors like GPU models, monitor types, and RAM capacity. Console gaming is pretty well locked at either 60 or 120Hz depending on if it's 1080p or 4K resolution. And luckily enough, most new TVs have native refresh rates of either 60 or 120Hz; just check the operator's manual to make sure which one it is before you plug in your console. That way, you know exactly what to expect from your games and can troubleshoot any issues that arise.