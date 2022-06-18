Whether you regularly run marathons or are just looking for a way to make your morning jog a bit more fun, The Conqueror Virtual Challenge is a great workout app for runners. I came across this app in 2020 when I was looking for a way to stay safely active when my regular gym closed down for COVID, and while I was skeptical at first, I quickly came around. There are 37 different virtual races to choose from which are based on real-world locations, ranging from the 20-mile (32km) Angkor Wat in Cambodia to the 2485-mile (4000km) Pacific Crest Trail through the Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges in the United States. There is also a dedicated challenge for runners who want to set custom distance goals for the entire year.

The cool part of using The Conqueror for running is that for every checkpoint you reach during your "race," you get virtual postcards that show points of interest along your route. The Conqueror also will plant a tree and prevent plastic bottles from reaching the ocean for every 20 percent of your challenge that you complete, so you can get fit and help the environment at the same time. For location-based challenges, you can set time limits for completing the race in order to suit your level of fitness; which is perfect for folks just starting out with jogging or race training, since it allows you to work up to bigger chunks of the trail. You can even set up teams for each challenge, and each person takes a leg of the journey, making the heftier challenges like the Appalachian Trail or St. Francis Way much easier to complete.

Each challenge costs $29.95 for entry and to cover the cost of the fancy medal they send your way when you've completed the race; and if you want a shirt as well as a medal, each race will cost $59.95 to enter. You can enter as many challenges as you like at once, and each activity you log will count towards the completion of all of them.

Pros:

The Conqueror plants trees and clears ocean-bound plastic for race progress

Custom challenges and time limits

Virtual postcards

Team-based challenges

Cons: