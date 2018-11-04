BJs Wholesale Black Friday ad leaks with laptop, desktop, tablet deals

Competing with rivals Costco and Sam's Club, BJs Wholesale Club is a members only warehouse chain with deals on a wide range of products, including computers. Costco's Black Friday ad has already posted online, so how do BJs' Black Friday deals compare now that its ad has leaked?

Like Costco, BJs is touting an Apple iPad deal in its ad, but it's taking a slightly different approach than its competitor. While Costco is taking $80 off the base 9.7-inch iPad, BJs is slicing $80 from the 128GB version as a doorbuster starting at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, lowering the price to $349.99. Another tablet doorbuster is the Amazon Kindle Fire 7, which will be available for $29.99, just like at Target. Rounding out the tablet deals, starting November 16 BJs is discounting the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, with the 8-inch model bundled with 16GB microSD card $50 less at $129.99 and the 10.1-inch model with bonus 32GB microSD card at $149.99. BJs claims that's $120 off, but you can buy just the tablet itself elsewhere for under $200 right now.

A final doorbuster is the Dell Inspiron 11 2-in-1 with AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 11.6-inch touchscreen display for $179.99. However, Dell itself is offering a version with similar specs as a doorbuster of its own for a better price of $149.99. Other convertible laptop specials include an 11.6-inch Acer Aspire Spin with 4 gigs of RAM, 64GB of storage and Intel Celeron processor for $219.99, and the HP Envy x360 with Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory, a 256GB solid-state drive, and 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen for $579.99, $220 off BJs' current price.

Three more HP laptops will be on sale on Black Friday, starting with the HP Stream 14 with Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 14-inch display for $199.99. Note that that's more than what Amazon sells it for today ($196), however, if you're getting the gray version. A better deal is the HP 15-da0079nr, which gets a $150 price cut from its $599.99 regular price for a notebook with Core i7-7200U CPU, 8GB of memory, 1TB hard drive, and 15.6-inch screen. Like the HP Pavilion 15-ck074nr (Core i5-8250U, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch full HD display) is sold out online on the BJs website, but will be $170 off the listed price on Black Friday.

Finally, BJs has deals on a pair of desktops listed in its Black Friday, though the Acer Aspire special starts on November 16. That tower comes with the latest Core i5-8400 processor, terabyte hard drive and a whopping 24GB of RAM for $399.99 ($150 off). If you prefer an all-in-one PC instead, the HP 24-f0051 fits an Intel Pentium chip, 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive, and a 23.8-inch full HD touchscreen into a single package for $529.99, $70 off the current price (not $150 as mentioned in the ad).