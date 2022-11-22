'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday sales and deals are still going strong, especially for gamers. Our case in point: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is back on sale. For $1,797, you can bring this gaming behemoth to your desk and get a truly immersive experience during gaming sessions.
The 49-inch curved screen gives you a bird's eye view, especially in newly released games and remasters like The Witcher III. The 4K UHD Mini LED display, coupled with the curved screen, puts you front and center during your gaming. You can expect 1ms response times, too, giving you accurate response times for when you need it the most.
Even if you're not using it for gaming, the massive screen works to display multiple tabs so you can keep track of your spreadsheets while sending an email and taking a Zoom meeting. Using multiple monitors doesn't make sense with this tool which will help you stay organized from one screen.
As we said before, the monitor is on sale for $1,797. Prime Day saw this monitor drop to $1,599. We didn't expect the price to drop even further below that, so who knows how long it'll be available for at this price. Be sure to add it to your cart today to take advantage of this great sale and save 22% on this top-end gaming monitor.
