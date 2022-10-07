'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You're not alone if there's a sense of déjà vu in the air. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- aka the second coming of Prime Day -- is live and well, meaning there are countless deals to help you save on the latest tech products and gadgets. If you're on the market for a monitor, in particular, you've come to the right place.
We're currently seeing several noteworthy promotions from tried-and-tested brands like Samsung, LG, and Sceptre, that will save you up to hundreds of dollars. From standard-sized panels for casual use to 55-inch behemoths that will take your productivity and gaming experience to the next level, see below for the best Prime Early Access Sale deals available right now.
There's a reason why professionals and content creators alike look to LG for creative work. The panels, including this 27-inch model, are rich in pixels (3840 x 2160), color accurate, and deliver an overall visual experience that justifies the asking price. While the 4K monitor here is typically sold for $400, it's $100 off for a limited time, hitting all-time lows in its Amazon price history. The best part? LG's swiveling Ergo Stand comes included.
When ZDNET first reviewed Samsung's M8 Smart Monitor, we praised it for its attractive 32-inch 4K display, Smart TV functionality, and generous support for AirPlay via Apple devices. The M8 was competitively priced at $699 and made Apple's $1,599 Studio Display seem like highway robbery. During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, you can snag a monitor for just $579, saving you $120 off in the process.
Dell's S3222HN monitor sounds complicated, but it's really just a simple, 32-inch, 1080p display that holds its ground in every aspect. We typically see ultra-wide monitors breaching the $400 threshold, but this one from Dell can be had for as little as $208 during Amazon's Prime-exclusive sale period. That's 20% off the sticker price, and much more affordable than other large-sized offerings on the market.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find on monitors:
ZDNET's team of experts goes through several processes to gather and narrow down the best deals available. That includes analyzing price histories, comparisons with competing products, and, in many cases, testing the recommended products ourselves.
We look beyond the promotional tag to determine if a deal is worth covering or not, factoring in offers from other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart as well. If there's a better deal outside of Amazon, rest assured that we'll be upfront about it.
Like Amazon Prime Day earlier this year, Prime Early Access Sale is a multi-day event that sees numerous discounts and sales on everyday products and goods. That includes deals on tablets, smartphones, TVs, monitors, and more. While Amazon isn't branding it as another "Prime Day," Prime Early Access Sale is very much the sequel to the major shopping event.
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will begin Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday), lasting approximately 48 hours. Still, we're seeing pre-event sales taking place right now, with many more to come over the next week.
