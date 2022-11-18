'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Getting a premium laptop usually comes with an equally premium price tag. However, there's a really good deal right now at Dell if you're in the market for a new laptop: the Dell XPS 15 laptop. Currently, you can save $800 on the laptop right now, bringing the price from $2,899 to $2,199.
When ZDNET reviewed Dell's XPS 15 in 2020, we described it as setting "a new high bar' for 15.6-inch laptops," while the 2021 model was dubbed "the standard against which other laptops are measured." Clearly, it still carries a premium price tag, even with $700 shaved off the list price, but you're getting a top-notch configuration that will suit a wide range of demanding professionals.
Key specs include an Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, 15.6-inch 3.5K OLED touch screen, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU (4GB).
Read review: Dell XPS 15 9510: It's good to be king
You can use financing to pay it off over a period of time -- no need to pay the entire price upfront. We don't know how long this sale will last ahead of Black Friday. If this is a deal that looks to be worthy of your home office or gaming setup, be sure to add it to your cart today. Also, be sure to check out our picks for best laptop deals that are currently available.