Black Friday Deal: Great discount on Parallels Desktop, one of the best Mac utilities

Parallels Desktop for Mac is one of my favorite Mac utilities. There are times when being able to fire up and run a Windows virtual machine is super useful, and in my opinion, there's no better way to run Windows on a Mac than using Parallels Desktop for Mac.
And now you can get a whopping 20 percent off all editions of Parallels Desktop for Mac.
Parallels Desktop for Mac highlights
And the product is packed with really useful features:
- Seamlessly Drag and Drop Content between Windows and Mac
- Coherence Mode
- Improved Graphics for Better Gaming Experience
- Support for USB Devices
Every Parallels Desktop for Mac subscription also comes with Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows at no additional cost. This is a suite of more than 40 everyday utility tools, including Capture Screen, Clean Drive, Barcode Reader, Barcode Generator, Record Screen, Recognize Text, and more.
This offer is valid until December 1, 2021, 11:59 PM PT.
